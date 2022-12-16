Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The five best race drives of F1 2022 Next / Red Bull: Imola F1 1-2 was "psychologically big" in Ferrari battle
Formula 1 News

Tsunoda’s taped up wing caused black and orange flag ‘overreaction’ from FIA

Yuki Tsunoda’s taped up rear wing in Baku caused an “overreaction” from the FIA over the use of black and orange flags in Formula 1, according to Nikolas Tombazis.

Luke Smith
By:
Tsunoda’s taped up wing caused black and orange flag ‘overreaction’ from FIA
Listen to this article

Following the Mexican Grand Prix, the FIA took action to change its approach to using black and orange flags - used to instruct a driver to pit when their car is damaged - after action from Haas, which felt it had been unfairly penalised earlier in the season.

Haas drivers were told to pit on three occasions in 2022 due to a loose front wing endplate, despite the team feeling the car was still safe and not posing any risk. It prompted Haas to launch a protest against Fernando Alonso’s car in Austin, which raced with a loose rear view mirror that eventually fell off due to accident damage.

The FIA is set to reduce its use of the black and orange flag moving forward as a result, with its technical chief, Tombazis, accepting there had been an overreaction.

“We revised our criteria on the black and orange flag from Mexico onwards, we already saw one or two cars after that that were not shown the black and orange flag,” said Tombazis.

“Our assessment was, having analysed the situation, that we overreacted a bit.”

Read Also:

Tombazis explained this dated back to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June, when the black and orange flag was shown to AlphaTauri driver Tsunoda after the DRS flap on his rear wing failed.

The team brought Tsunoda into the pits, only to repair the car by taping the wing up so it would not come loose before sending the AT03 car back out.

“We had a situation in Baku where objectively a car was let to run with damage that really a car should not be running with,” said Tombazis.

“That was one of AlphaTauris with rear wing damage that was taped up or something like that, that was ridiculous. Clearly there, we got it wrong.

“I think then that created a bit of an overreaction where we started deeming cars unsafe even when they were a bit on the limit, let’s say. So we went a bit too far in one direction.

“I think we took some corrective action after the US.”

Kevin Magnussen was called into the pits in Singapore with a loose front wing endplate.

Kevin Magnussen was called into the pits in Singapore with a loose front wing endplate.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The black and orange flag issue was still one that Haas wanted answers on come the end of the season, with the actions of race control coming under scrutiny throughout the year.

Tombazis said it was difficult to quantify what classified a car as being damaged enough to warrant a black and orange flag, but that teams would make the right call “in 99% of the cases” and pit their cars.

“That removes any need for intervention on our side, because teams are by and large quite responsible on that,” he said.

“But we would not show a black and orange flag in a situation like a wobbly front end plate, for example. Now if front wing damage from contact is such that we see that the various flap elements are actually wobbling in relation to each other, then that we would consider to be dangerous.

“But by and large, the teams have the flap adjustment mechanism sort of about 100mm or so for the inboard of the endplate, and usually when they do come into contact, what breaks on the outside still leaves the rest of the wing when it impacts.”

shares
comments
The five best race drives of F1 2022
Previous article

The five best race drives of F1 2022
Next article

Red Bull: Imola F1 1-2 was "psychologically big" in Ferrari battle

Red Bull: Imola F1 1-2 was "psychologically big" in Ferrari battle
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen felt he couldn’t afford any mistakes after early F1 2022 DNFs
Formula 1

Verstappen felt he couldn’t afford any mistakes after early F1 2022 DNFs

Red Bull: Imola F1 1-2 was "psychologically big" in Ferrari battle
Formula 1

Red Bull: Imola F1 1-2 was "psychologically big" in Ferrari battle

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Why Porsche drivers need a 30-page manual to drive the 963
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Why Porsche drivers need a 30-page manual to drive the 963

In our exclusive video, Porsche Penske Motorsport’s Dane Cameron explains the complex functionality of the new 963 racing prototype’s steering wheel – which doesn’t just move the front wheels and changes gear but contains all the buttons, levers and wizardry for the new hybrid energy recovery system that all premier-class IMSA sportscars will race with in 2023.

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Prime
Formula E Formula E

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Motorsport.com takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Verstappen felt he couldn’t afford any mistakes after early F1 2022 DNFs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen felt he couldn’t afford any mistakes after early F1 2022 DNFs

Max Verstappen felt he “could not afford any mistakes” after the early retirements this season that left him playing catch-up ahead of his dominant Formula 1 title win.

The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed

Disappointed that the door to the senior team remains closed to him, Pierre Gasly has left the Red Bull family. But, speaking exclusively to OLEG KARPOV, he explains this is by no means a bitter separation and its dogged pursuit of the 2020 Italian GP winner has imbued him with confidence aplenty.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed Prime

The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed

Disappointed that the door to the senior team remains closed to him, Pierre Gasly has left the Red Bull family. But, speaking exclusively to OLEG KARPOV, he explains this is by no means a bitter separation and its dogged pursuit of the 2020 Italian GP winner has imbued him with confidence aplenty.

Formula 1
6 h
The five best race drives of F1 2022 Prime

The five best race drives of F1 2022

Quality drives weren't in short supply during the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whittling down each driver's standout performance, our F1 reporters pick their favourites from another year watching closely from the sidelines

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2022
How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022 Prime

How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull appeared down and out after the opening three rounds, with Charles Leclerc and Ferrari on a charge. But in the end the Dutch driver and his team put together a dominant and record-breaking Formula 1 campaign. Here’s how the season unfolded and the key moments which decided the 2022 season

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022

Among the movers, shakers and re-entries, no one stays where they were last year in our end-of-season ranking. So who were the biggest hits of 2022?

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high Prime

How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high

Two difficult years at Aston Martin proved a tricky coda to a great Formula 1 career for Sebastian Vettel. But the four-time world champion emerged from his final F1 season with dignity intact and ended his time in grand prix racing as he started it - in the points

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success Prime

How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success

Having quit Aston Martin because there were too many people in charge, Otmar Szafnauer moved to a role of undisputed authority at Alpine. But, as OLEG KARPOV discovered, the hot seat has proved to be an occasionally uncomfortable one, even for a leader of Szafnauer’s experience…

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best? Prime

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

OPINION: Fernando Alonso heads to Aston Martin having delivered a better campaign versus the first of his Alpine comeback, even if the results don’t reflect it. But after he discusses feeling close to the level of some of his most famous Formula 1 seasons before swapping blue for green, it’s worth assessing such claims simply because of their worth to F1.

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2022
Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Prime

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.