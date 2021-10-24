F1 United States GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
shares
comments
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
Status: Live
15:59 Leclerc comes in from third now, lifting Perez up to third as the Red Bull driver clocks a 1m39.566s.
15:58 Into the bulk of the second pitstop cycle now as Russell and Raikkonen make their stops on lap 32.
15:57 McLaren double-stacks, covering off Sainz with Ricciardo - but Norris's attempts to get closer to his ex-team-mate was scuppered with a slightly slow stop.
15:56 Perez also pits for second time, putting on a fresh set of hard tyres after going double-medium to begin with.
15:55 Sainz pits for a second time, but it's a little bit glacial for the Ferrari tyre as the rear-right is slow on. Ricciardo gets the call to pit now as a result.
15:55 "Target plus six," Hamilton is told. He's going a fair bit longer than Verstappen, in that case.
15:54 Alonso pits on lap 29 and comes out 1.5s ahead of Giovinazzi. Is Part III of their mighty battle incoming?
15:54 Verstappen comes in for his second stop, bolting on new hard tyres to relinquish the lead to Hamilton for the time being.
15:53 "Life for this set of tyres better than expected," Leclerc is told, as we pass half-distance.
15:52 The Virtual Safety Car period is quickly over and we have green flag racing once again.
15:51 Giovinazzi, who was quickly coming under pressure from Vettel, has been given a breather by being pitted for a second time. The Italian comes out on hard tyres in P15 on lap 28.
15:50 We have a Virtual Safety Car period as a marshal picks up debris from the track.
15:49 Right behind the epic new Drive to Survive-style Alonso vs Giovinazzi rivalry, Vettel pulls off a super move on Russell around the outside of Turns 16-17-18 for P13.
15:49 At the end of lap 26, Hamilton chopped another 0.6s out of Verstappen's lead - but the Dutchman has now stepped up the pace.
15:48 In fifth place, Ricciardo is trying to keep Sainz at bay. The gap between the pair is 1.5s, as Ferrari and McLaren fight for every point on offer.
15:48 A lap later Alonso gives it another go at Turn 12 and this time it is the Alfa Romeo driver who goes off the track to keep the position. So it is roles reversed as the Italian is forced to give 11th place to his rival.
15:47 Hamilton was a full second faster than Verstappen on that previous lap now - the gap stands at 3.4s. It's hotting up once more.
15:46 Alonso is instructed to give the place back to Giovinazzi or face a five-second penalty. Alonso obeys at Turn 15 to see the Italian driver through before restarting their battle for 11th place.
15:44 Alpine's Alan Permane gets a bit sassy with FIA race director Michael Masi over the FIA/team radio, using the Raikkonen overtake as defence that it is OK "to overtake off the track" for Alonso's pass on Giovinazzi.
15:44 Hamilton's making hay once more, cutting the gap down to 4.7s on the last lap as Verstappen had an iffy lap. Tyre management, or is degradation beginning to bite?
Load comments