F1 United States GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and qualifying
By: Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
- Qualifying for the United States GP starts at 10pm (4pm local time)
1. Perez, Red Bull
2. Sainz, Ferrari
3. Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Norris, McLaren
5. Bottas, Mercedes
6. Hamilton, Mercedes
7. Ricciardo, McLaren
8. Gasly, AlphaTauri
9. Leclerc, Ferrari
10. Ocon, Alpine
Status: Live
15:10 Qualifying is set to begin at 2200 BST.
15:07 In the end, the timesheets tell that FP3 was incredibly tight with 0.2s covering the top five.
15:06 The top 10 is completed by Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).
15:04 The Mercedes duo of Bottas and Hamilton. It is worth noting that Verstappen and Hamilton had their fastest laps deleted for exceeding track limits.
15:04 Max Verstappen ends the session in P3 ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.
15:03 Perez tops the times with a 1m34.701s which is 0.104s faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in P2.
15:02 Perez tops FP3 for Red Bull. The Mexican continues his strong start to the US GP weekend after topping FP2.
15:00 Chequered flag is out.
14:59 Verstappen abandons his lap after coming across Giovinazzi.
14:58 Bottas has headed back out for one last run. The Mercedes driver is currently P5, 0.2s shy of Perez.
14:57 Pacesetter, Perez is in the pits with three minutes to go.
14:55 Hamilton stays in P8 after that track limits infraction.
14:54 Hamilton now lays down a 1m34.458s but that time has been deleted too, this time track limits at Turn 9.
14:53 Just as we post, Verstappen blows everyone out of the water with a 1m34.383s, but the time is deleted for track limits at Turn 19.
14:51 It is pretty tight at the top as 0.287s covers the top five - Perez, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris and Bottas.
14:49 Stroll puts in his first indicative time to move to P15 after a difficult session so far.
14:48 Gasly reports that the wind is getting up.
14:47 Perez goes fastest for Red Bull. The Mexican logs a 1m34.701s to go 0.104s faster than Sainz.
14:46 We are into the final 15 minutes of the session.
