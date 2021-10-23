Summary - Qualifying for the United States GP starts at 10pm (4pm local time)

- Perez tops FP3 from Sainz by 0.104s, Verstappen has fastest lap time deleted for track limits at Turn 19. Hamilton also loses fastest lap for track limits at Turn 9

- Bottas set for five-place grid drop for engine change penalty

- Alonso takes full new power unit before FP3 and will start race from the back of the gird

- Vettel and Russell to also start from the back due to full power unit change penalties