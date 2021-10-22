Tickets Subscribe
F1 United States GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

shares
comments

By: Megan White, Stefan Mackley

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen fastest in FP1 for US GP with 20 minutes remaining
  • Alonso brings out red flags in opening minutes after stopping on track
  • Russell and Vettel change engines and will receive grid penalties for qualifying
  • F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for the first time since 2019
Leaderboard
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Leclerc, Ferrari
4. Sainz, Ferrari
5. Perez, Red Bull
6. Norris, McLaren
7. Bottas, Mercedes
8. Russell, Williams
9. Ocon, Alpine
10. Stroll, Aston Martin
Status: Live
13:11 Hamilton goes a whole second quicker than Verstappen to recapture the top spot, while Leclerc stays in third
13:10 A brief yellow flag after Mazepin went off at Turn 19
13:07 With just over 20 minutes left of FP1, Verstappen takes the top spot
13:05 Leclerc goes second quickest, just 0.2s behind Hamilton and ahead of Perez
13:03 Vettel briefly goes quickest but has his time deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 9
12:58 Bottas is currently running P6, but will take a new ICE for Sunday's race, giving him a five-place grid penalty
12:56 Alonso's Alpine has finally made its way back to the garage, with just over 30 minutes left of FP1
12:55 Perez knocks Hamilton off the top spot, despite running on the hard tyre
12:53 Ricciardo goes third fastest with a 1m37.458s, putting him 0.6s behind Hamilton in the lead
12:52 Speedy lap from Gasly there, with a quickest first sector putting him up into P5
12:49 Leclerc has a spin into the gravel at Turn 6, but his Ferrari looks intact
12:48 Familiar picture at the top of the timesheet after 20 minutes - Hamilton leads from Verstappen and Bottas
12:47 Five cars have already had laps deleted for track limits - Turn 9 is one to keep an eye on
12:46 Hamilton gets his first flying lap in and goes quickest, with a 1m37.260s
12:44 Everyone bar Alonso is now out on a rather warm circuit - track temperature is 32.7 °C
12:41 FP1 is back underway! Kimi Raikkonen is first out on his last visit to COTA before he retires at the end of the season
12:35 Looks like a mechanical issue for Alpine - something is dripping out the bottom of the car...
12:33 Red flag - Fernando Alonso has stopped on the run off at Turn 12
12:30 Green lights at the end of the pit lane! Sergio Perez is first out on track for Red Bull
12:27 Charles Leclerc holds the race lap record here at COTA, with a 1m36.169s set in 2019
