F1 Turkish Grand Prix Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
09:00 Verstappen is the first of the leaders to blink, pitting for fresh intermediate tyres. The cat is very much amongst the pigeons.
09:00 Latifi the latest to pit, followed a lap later by Tsunoda and Russell, all opting for fresh inters.
08:58 Norris pits for fresh inters and comes out in ninth place, dropping behind Stroll and Sainz.
08:58 Hamilton finally gets a run on Perez, and hangs around the outside of Turn 12 to try and get the inside - but Perez SOMEHOW defends from Hamilton in the following corners and remains fourth!
08:57 An overtake - not had one of those for a while - as Ricciardo gets by Latifi into Turn 1 on lap 33.
08:55 "It's raining more now," Sainz reports over his Ferrari team radio.
08:55 Bottas says his rear is getting a little snappy, so has been asked to get some heat into them by avoiding the wet bits of the circuit. Regardless, he's now leaving Verstappen very much behind at his point.
08:53 Alonso becomes the second driver to pit in this race. The Alpine driver serves his penalty for the clash with Schumacher before getting a new set of inters and returns in P18.
08:51 Ocon is all over the rear of Vettel in the fight for 10th place but cannot find a way through at the Turn 12-14 complex.
08:50 "Still rain from Turn 6 to Turn 12," Bottas reports, now 4s ahead of Verstappen at the front.
08:49 Mazepin holds Hamilton up a fair bit despite blue flags - luckily for the British driver, Perez ahead had a slow lap in the 1m35s.
08:48 At half-race distance it is still only Ricciardo that has pitted in this race. The track appears to be drying out, but really slowly.
08:48 "Still no dry line," says Hamilton, "only the exit of Turn 8." Meanwhile, Bottas has re-opened the gap to Verstappen, which sits at 3.7s out front.
08:46 "Pace is still good, we're going long," Bottas is told by Riccardo Musconi. "Copy, tyres are basically slicks now," replies the Finn.
08:45
Ricciardo aside, the pace of the entire field has dipped slightly. Is it the tyres wearing or is it the rain returning? Or could it even be strategy and tyre preservation in play?
08:44 The pace among the leaders has also dropped into the 1m34s, although Perez has picked up the pace to re-open the gap to Hamilton to 3s.
08:43 The new intermediate tyres are still getting into the right performance window for Ricciardo. The McLaren driver is currently lapping in the mid 1m34s - around the same pace as team-mate Norris.
08:41 "At the moment, Ricciardo is slower with new inters," Leclerc is told.
08:40 Leclerc now has the fastest lap, finding some pace in that Ferrari, and picks up a 1m32.981s to close in on the lead battle.
08:40 Tsunoda has spun at Turn 9 which drops the AlphaTauri driver down to P13. Having been fighting for the points that's a disaster for the F1 rookie.
