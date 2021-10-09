Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying

By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge

Leaderboard
  1. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Sainz, Ferrari
  5. Leclerc, Ferrari
  6. Alonso, Alpine
  7. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
  8. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  9. Bottas, Mercedes
  10. Ocon, Alpine
  • Gasly heads F1 Turkish GP FP3 from Verstappen
  • Circuit wet after overnight rain
  • Russell brings out red flag after getting beached at Turn 2
06:16 With that, we'll take a breather ahead of qualifying. The action gets underway at 1pm BST so be sure to check back in ahead of Q1 for all the build-up to what should be an intriguing session.
06:14 Here's a recap on what happened in FP3 at the Turkish GP: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/turkish-gp-gasly-leads-damp-fp3-as-russell-spin-causes-red-flag/6683644/
06:10 Plenty of spins and one red flag across FP3 as the drivers tested the grip in the wet on the treated Istanbul Park circuit, but nothing too dramatic for teams to worry about heading into qualifying. All eyes will be on conditions and if it dries enough for slicks.
06:03 As the drivers complete their final laps, Giovinazzi locks his front-left at Turn 1 to drift wide and on to the run-off. No harm done, but it underlines how on edge track conditions still are at the end of the session.
06:01 Meanwhile Verstappen, still on inters, puts in a late lap to try to steal top spot from Gasly but just misses out with a 1m30.611s. Gasly tops FP3 by 0.164s.
05:59 Leclerc heads back out but on used inters rather than dry tyres. Probably a sensible call at this stage of the race weekend.
05:57 "We can try slicks if you want?" Leclerc asks over his Ferrari team radio. Blimey, that'd be a wild ride with three minutes of FP3 to go.
05:56 That means unless anyone goes for glory at the end of FP3, Gasly will top the session by 0.2s from Perez.
05:55 Not too many drivers on the track in the closing stages of final practice, probably keeping tabs on their mileage on the inter tyres if they will be needed for qualifying later today.
05:51 Ah, that's not ideal. Steaming into Turn 11 Tsunoda has to back out and take avoiding action with Perez going slowly on the racing line. The Red Bull driver holds up a hand in apology as Tsunoda storms by.
05:49 Couple more offs to report in quick succession: Alonso has a moment at Turn 1, then seconds later further around the lap Sainz goes off at Turn 8. Both avoid any serious issues and continue on their way.
Perez pops to the top with a 1m30.684s, until Gasly goes even quicker with a 1m30.447s. Times will continue to tumble as track conditions improve until the end of the session.
05:44 Next in the Turn 9 spin competition is Leclerc, as he tries to save it rather than committing to the 360-degree turn and the Ferrari comes to a halt with the rear wheels on the grass. Style rating: Worst so far.
05:42 Gasly surges to P2 with a 1m31.121s - just 0.078s off Verstappen's leading effort.
05:40 Meanwhile Verstappen regains top spot with a 1m31.043s and is now leading the Ferrari duo with Leclerc in second and Sainz in third.
05:39 Vettel provides his effort for the 360-degree spin competition at Turn 9, giving the sausage kerb a heavier clattering than Verstappen, meaning he loses points for execution. The Aston Martin driver reports no damage to his car and continues.
05:36 Ocon hooks up a solid lap to go top, but then is immediately displaced by Bottas who puts in a 1m31.996s to go fastest.
05:35 Verstappen completes a 360-degree spin at Turn 9 but gets away with it having not picked up damage. 10/10 for style.
05:32 Verstappen responds with his first meaningful timed lap to go top with a 1m32.464s - over one second faster than Hamilton.
