F1 Turkish Grand Prix Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

By: Tom Howard, Lewis Duncan

Summary

Summary
Hamilton tops FP1 with a 1m24.178s
All 20 cars have posted lap times without incident 
Red Bull sporting Honda tribute livery
Leaderboard
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Leclerc, Ferrari
  4. Bottas, Mercedes
  5. Sainz, Ferrari
  6. Ocon, Alpine
  7. Norris, McLaren
  8. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  9. Alonso, Alpine
  10. Perez, Red Bull
Status: Live
05:40 The Turkish GP weekend continues with FP2 scheduled for 1300 BST.
05:38 Full FP1 Report:  https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-turkish-gp-hamilton-leads-fp1-with-new-istanbul-park-track-record/6682991/
05:38 George Russell just missed out on the Top 10 in P11, while Italian GP winner Ricciardo was 1.5s shy of Hamilton.
05:37 Lando Norris was the top McLaren in P7 ahead of the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly. Red Bull's Sergio Perez rounded out the top 10.
05:36 Alpine enjoyed a strong FP1 throughout with Esteban Ocon P6 and Fernando Alonso P9.
05:35 Valtteri Bottas ends the session in P4, 0.6s adrift. Ferrari has two cars in the top five with Carlos Sainz fifth.
05:33 Cars are pulling up for practice starts now.
05:33 Hamilton heads Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.4s while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
05:31 Hamilton tops the times for Mercedes in FP1 with a 1m24.178s (softs). A new track record.
05:30 Chequered flag is out for FP1.
05:30 Not many improvements in the final moments of this session.
05:28 Leclerc is out on track now so we have a full quota of cars on track.
05:25 Giovinazzi had climbed to P14 but has had his lap deleted fro exceeding track limits at Turn 1. That corner has caught a few out today.
05:24 Everyone except Leclerc is out on track.
05:22 Raikkonen improves to haul his Alfa Romeo to P15.
05:21 The majority are running the softs for this final blast. Gasly is on the mediums and so is Russell. Latifi and Mazepin on the hards.
05:19 Verstappen has rejoined the fray now as we approach the final 10 minutes.
05:15 Hamilton heads back out of the pits for another run with 15 minutes remaining.
05:13 Alpine's Ocon has completed the most laps at this point with 20 in the books so far.
05:12 Leclerc puts his Ferrari into P3 on the softs, 0.4s adrift of pacesetter Hamilton.
