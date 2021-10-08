F1 Turkish Grand Prix Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
shares
comments
By: Tom Howard, Lewis Duncan
Summary
| Summary
Hamilton tops FP1 with a 1m24.178s
All 20 cars have posted lap times without incident
Red Bull sporting Honda tribute livery
| Leaderboard
Status: Live
05:40 The Turkish GP weekend continues with FP2 scheduled for 1300 BST.
05:38 George Russell just missed out on the Top 10 in P11, while Italian GP winner Ricciardo was 1.5s shy of Hamilton.
05:37 Lando Norris was the top McLaren in P7 ahead of the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly. Red Bull's Sergio Perez rounded out the top 10.
05:36 Alpine enjoyed a strong FP1 throughout with Esteban Ocon P6 and Fernando Alonso P9.
05:35 Valtteri Bottas ends the session in P4, 0.6s adrift. Ferrari has two cars in the top five with Carlos Sainz fifth.
05:33 Cars are pulling up for practice starts now.
05:33 Hamilton heads Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.4s while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
05:31 Hamilton tops the times for Mercedes in FP1 with a 1m24.178s (softs). A new track record.
05:30 Chequered flag is out for FP1.
05:30 Not many improvements in the final moments of this session.
05:28 Leclerc is out on track now so we have a full quota of cars on track.
05:25 Giovinazzi had climbed to P14 but has had his lap deleted fro exceeding track limits at Turn 1. That corner has caught a few out today.
05:24 Everyone except Leclerc is out on track.
05:22 Raikkonen improves to haul his Alfa Romeo to P15.
05:21 The majority are running the softs for this final blast. Gasly is on the mediums and so is Russell. Latifi and Mazepin on the hards.
05:19 Verstappen has rejoined the fray now as we approach the final 10 minutes.
05:15 Hamilton heads back out of the pits for another run with 15 minutes remaining.
05:13 Alpine's Ocon has completed the most laps at this point with 20 in the books so far.
05:12 Leclerc puts his Ferrari into P3 on the softs, 0.4s adrift of pacesetter Hamilton.
Load comments