F1 Styrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White
Status: Live
09:08 Stroll's had an excellent start and he's charged up to sixth as a result of that Leclerc/Gasly contact - but has Alonso in hot pursuit.
09:05
Gasly and Leclerc make contact in the midfield in the run to Turn 3 on the opening lap and both pick up damage. Gasly then makes contact with Giovinazzi at Turn 3, while Leclerc pits with a puncture.
09:06 Verstappen gets a good start and holds the line from Hamilton, with a tasty battle between Perez and Norris over third - which Norris takes back!
09:05 The Styrian Grand Prix begins!
09:04 The cars start to line up ready - here we go...
09:01 The formation lap is underway.
09:00 We've got Norris, Perez, Gasly, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll and Tsunoda on softs, Raikkonen on hards, and everyone else on the medium tyre.
08:58 Verstappen and Hamilton line up for the front row - Hamilton will have the inside line, so Verstappen will have to make a better getaway than he did in France to hang onto P1.
08:53 Will the opening couple of corners be clean, or are we going to get a few cars finding each other in Turn 3?
08:50 Let's check in with the weather: air temperature of 26.4 degrees C, track at 53.5 degrees. Also, a risk of rain of apparently 40%.
08:49 10 minutes, then, until the race begins.
08:47 If you've not tuned in, you're missing a belter of an anthem featuring the world's gruffest singer in the world.
08:45 Coming up, we've got the conclusion of our first instalment of the Red Bull Ring double header - fingers crossed it's good fun.
08:43 Hello everyone - and welcome to our Autosport Live coverage of the Styrian Grand Prix!
