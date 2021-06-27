Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White

Summary

Summary
  • Styrian GP is underway
  • Verstappen leads from Hamilton, Norris third
  • Leclerc forced to pit early with front wing damage
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Hamilton, Mercedes
  3. Norris, McLaren
  4. Perez, Red Bull
  5. Bottas, Mercedes
  6. Stroll, Aston Martin
  7. Alonso, Alpine
  8. Russell, Williams
  9. Ricciardo, McLaren
  10. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Status: Live
09:08 Stroll's had an excellent start and he's charged up to sixth as a result of that Leclerc/Gasly contact - but has Alonso in hot pursuit.
09:05

Gasly and Leclerc make contact in the midfield in the run to Turn 3 on the opening lap and both pick up damage. Gasly then makes contact with Giovinazzi at Turn 3, while Leclerc pits with a puncture.
09:06 Verstappen gets a good start and holds the line from Hamilton, with a tasty battle between Perez and Norris over third - which Norris takes back!
09:05 The Styrian Grand Prix begins!
09:04 The cars start to line up ready - here we go...
09:01 The formation lap is underway.
09:00 We've got Norris, Perez, Gasly, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll and Tsunoda on softs, Raikkonen on hards, and everyone else on the medium tyre.
08:58 Verstappen and Hamilton line up for the front row - Hamilton will have the inside line, so Verstappen will have to make a better getaway than he did in France to hang onto P1.
08:53 Will the opening couple of corners be clean, or are we going to get a few cars finding each other in Turn 3?
08:50 Let's check in with the weather: air temperature of 26.4 degrees C, track at 53.5 degrees. Also, a risk of rain of apparently 40%.
08:49 10 minutes, then, until the race begins.
08:47 If you've not tuned in, you're missing a belter of an anthem featuring the world's gruffest singer in the world.
08:45 Coming up, we've got the conclusion of our first instalment of the Red Bull Ring double header - fingers crossed it's good fun.
08:43 Hello everyone - and welcome to our Autosport Live coverage of the Styrian Grand Prix!
