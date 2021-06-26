F1 Styrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and qualifying
By: Haydn Cobb, Megan White
07:00 Verstappen goes again and improves fractionally with a 1m04.570s, which would have kept him P2 anyway, but he loses that time for track limits running wide at the exit of the final corner.
06:59
"Of course he's in my way every time," Verstappen tells his team over the radio during his earlier push lap. The driver in question appeared to be a certain Lewis Hamilton.
06:56 Verstappen puts in a 1m04.573s to go up to P2, two-tenths off Hamilton, but lost time in the first sector due to traffic. The Red Bull driver did set the fastest time in the last sector though.
06:54 Strong showing all round for AlphaTauri again in this session, as Tsunoda moves up to fourth place with a 1m05.150s, two-tenths faster than team-mate Gasly in fifth.
06:53
06:52 Verstappen, who had been sitting comfortably in his Red Bull F1 car watching others in action, finally returns to the track with nine minutes of practice to go.
06:51 Perez improves up to sixth with a 1m05.394s but loses time through the final two corners due to traffic, which sees Gasly and Leclerc move ahead of him.
06:48 So, Hamilton has set a target for Verstappen and the rest to aim for. But the Red Bull driver is yet to venture back out on track since his opening stint - in fact he has only done eight laps in this session so far.
06:46 Norris briefly rises to fourth but loses his lap time to track limits at Turns 9 and 10 so he drops back down the order.
06:44 Bottas goes fastest with a 1m04.832s, but not for long as Hamilton puts in a 1m04.369s to go top.
06:43 Qualifying simulations are the order of the final segment of FP3, as plenty of fresh soft tyres are on show.
06:41 Never fear, Haas to the rescue as Schumacher and Mazepin return to the action, shortly followed by Latifi and Sainz.
06:40 And now even Alonso pits which leaves the track empty. If any of the drivers complain about traffic later in the session, please refer them to this moment.
06:38 After all that fun and action the Red Bull Ring goes quieter once again with only Alonso on the track.
06:36 Hamilton put in a fastest final sector time of any driver but lost too much time over the opening two-thirds of the lap - the ones with the long straights - which will remain a concern to Mercedes.
06:34 Hamilton's response to Verstappen's earlier lap is a 1m05.367s - but he is still three-tenths off his rival.
06:32
06:32 Now we are talking - Verstappen puts in a 1m04.971s to go 0.7s clear of Gasly who is currently in second place.
06:30 Mazepin has a spin on the exit of Turn 1, losing the rear just for a moment, which he puts on to the grass before coming to a halt. But crisis averted as he avoids the inside wall and is able to continue.
06:29 Tsunoda, on mediums, pops up to P2 with a 1m05.819s - a pretty impressive lap it must be said.
