Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and qualifying

shares
comments

By: Haydn Cobb, Megan White

Summary

Summary
  • Styrian GP FP3 is underway 
  • Hamilton leads from Verstappen and Bottas
Leaderboard
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Bottas, Mercedes
  4. Perez, Red Bull
  5. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  6. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  7. Leclerc, Ferrari
  8. Alonso, Alpine
  9. Stroll, Aston Martin
  10. Vettel, Aston Martin
Status: Live
07:00 Verstappen goes again and improves fractionally with a 1m04.570s, which would have kept him P2 anyway, but he loses that time for track limits running wide at the exit of the final corner.
06:59

"Of course he's in my way every time," Verstappen tells his team over the radio during his earlier push lap. The driver in question appeared to be a certain Lewis Hamilton.
06:56 Verstappen puts in a 1m04.573s to go up to P2, two-tenths off Hamilton, but lost time in the first sector due to traffic. The Red Bull driver did set the fastest time in the last sector though.
06:54 Strong showing all round for AlphaTauri again in this session, as Tsunoda moves up to fourth place with a 1m05.150s, two-tenths faster than team-mate Gasly in fifth.
06:53
 
06:52 Verstappen, who had been sitting comfortably in his Red Bull F1 car watching others in action, finally returns to the track with nine minutes of practice to go.
06:51 Perez improves up to sixth with a 1m05.394s but loses time through the final two corners due to traffic, which sees Gasly and Leclerc move ahead of him.
06:48 So, Hamilton has set a target for Verstappen and the rest to aim for. But the Red Bull driver is yet to venture back out on track since his opening stint - in fact he has only done eight laps in this session so far.
06:46 Norris briefly rises to fourth but loses his lap time to track limits at Turns 9 and 10 so he drops back down the order.
06:44 Bottas goes fastest with a 1m04.832s, but not for long as Hamilton puts in a 1m04.369s to go top.
06:43 Qualifying simulations are the order of the final segment of FP3, as plenty of fresh soft tyres are on show.
06:41 Never fear, Haas to the rescue as Schumacher and Mazepin return to the action, shortly followed by Latifi and Sainz.
06:40 And now even Alonso pits which leaves the track empty. If any of the drivers complain about traffic later in the session, please refer them to this moment.
06:38 After all that fun and action the Red Bull Ring goes quieter once again with only Alonso on the track.
06:36 Hamilton put in a fastest final sector time of any driver but lost too much time over the opening two-thirds of the lap - the ones with the long straights - which will remain a concern to Mercedes.
06:34 Hamilton's response to Verstappen's earlier lap is a 1m05.367s - but he is still three-tenths off his rival.
06:32
 
06:32 Now we are talking - Verstappen puts in a 1m04.971s to go 0.7s clear of Gasly who is currently in second place.
06:30 Mazepin has a spin on the exit of Turn 1, losing the rear just for a moment, which he puts on to the grass before coming to a halt. But crisis averted as he avoids the inside wall and is able to continue.
06:29 Tsunoda, on mediums, pops up to P2 with a 1m05.819s - a pretty impressive lap it must be said.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

18 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

22 h
3
Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

6 h
4
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

2 h
5
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023

3 h
Latest news
Live: Follow final Styrian Grand Prix practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow final Styrian Grand Prix practice as it happens

1 h
Steiner doesn’t fear retaliation in Schumacher/Mazepin battle
Formula 1

Steiner doesn’t fear retaliation in Schumacher/Mazepin battle

1 h
Ferrari: FIA should talk with F1 teams, not issue technical directives
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA should talk with F1 teams, not issue technical directives

1 h
Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

2 h
Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams
Formula 1

Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous 00:54
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director 00:38
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1 06:46
Formula 1
19 h

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks 00:40
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.