F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard

Summary

  • Safety Car deployed on lap 8/66. Tsunoda stopped on track at Turn 10
  • Verstappen takes the lead from Hamilton at Turn 1 on the opening lap
  • The Spanish GP at Barcelona begins at 1500 local time (1400 BST)
  • Hamilton starts on pole, the 100th of his F1 career, from Verstappen and Bottas
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Hamilton, Mercedes
  3. Leclerc, Ferrari
  4. Bottas, Mercedes
  5. Ricciardo, McLaren
  6. Perez, Red Bull
  7. Ocon, Alpine
  8. Sainz, Ferrari
  9. Norris, McLaren
  10. Stroll, Aston Martin
Status: Live
09:23 Hamilton's now trying to get back into DRS range of Verstappen, having just fallen out of the second's range to open up his wing.
09:23

Gasly has been given a five-second time penalty for starting out of position on the grid. The AlphaTauri driver, who is currently P13, had his front wheels ahead of his grid slot so he's got no defence.
09:21

Stroll on a roll! At the restart he keeps it pinned around the outside at Turn 4 against Alonso to grab the inside line at Turn 5 and take 10th place.
09:21 No opportunity for Hamilton to get a run on Verstappen, as the Red Bull broke the tow on that restart.
09:20 Verstappen pulls the trigger and gets us back underway on Lap 11.
09:19

Williams also opted to pit both Russell and Latifi under the safety car period. They return ahead of Giovinazzi who has effectively lost two places due to that pitstop problem.
09:19 "Have a think about what we can do different to the other cars," Bottas suggests over the radio.
09:19 The safety car's about to come in.
09:18

Ah, panic for Alfa Romeo, as Giovinazzi pits but one of his fresh tyres has a puncture. That means the mechanics have to scramble for a different set and Giovinazzi is stuck stationary waiting to be serviced.
09:16

Tsunoda's car conks out mid-corner and gives the Japanese driver little option but to pull over. With his car in a tricky spot to recover, the full safety car is required.
09:16 That'll be a safety car.
09:15 Bottas has another tilt at Leclerc, but he still can't quite get through the Ferrari.
09:15 Tsunoda has come to a halt at Turn 10. "Engine stopped, engine stopped," he says over AlphaTauri team radio before starting to get out of his car.
09:13 Schumacher is now coming under pressure from the Williams pair, with Russell getting a good view of the Haas rear wing, but he can't find a way through yet.
09:12 Perez is now on Ricciardo's tail, looking to elevate himself up to fifth. He can't quite challenge the McLaren at the moment.
09:11 Bottas has a look at Leclerc into Turn 1 with DRS, but doesn't quite have the minerals to pull off a move on the Ferrari. He will need to get on with it, because he's losing a lot of time to the front duo.
09:10 On lap five Tsunoda has got back ahead of Schumacher in the battle of the top rookies. The AlphaTauri driver is back up to 16th place.
09:09 Hamilton's closing back in, and has just posted a 1m22.938s to eat at Verstappen's gap.
09:09 Gasly is under investigation for starting out of position on the grid. It wasn't caught on the TV cameras so we'll need another look at it.
09:08 Leclerc pulled a cracking move on Bottas, taking the outside line for Turn 3 and edging past the second Mercedes.
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.