F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
Gasly has been given a five-second time penalty for starting out of position on the grid. The AlphaTauri driver, who is currently P13, had his front wheels ahead of his grid slot so he's got no defence.
Stroll on a roll! At the restart he keeps it pinned around the outside at Turn 4 against Alonso to grab the inside line at Turn 5 and take 10th place.
Williams also opted to pit both Russell and Latifi under the safety car period. They return ahead of Giovinazzi who has effectively lost two places due to that pitstop problem.
Ah, panic for Alfa Romeo, as Giovinazzi pits but one of his fresh tyres has a puncture. That means the mechanics have to scramble for a different set and Giovinazzi is stuck stationary waiting to be serviced.
Tsunoda's car conks out mid-corner and gives the Japanese driver little option but to pull over. With his car in a tricky spot to recover, the full safety car is required.