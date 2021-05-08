F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
By: James Newbold, Tom Howard
Summary
|
| Leaderboard
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Sainz, Ferrari
6. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
7. Gasly, AlphaTauri
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Russell, Williams
10. Norris, McLaren
Status: Live
06:36 "Unbelievable this guy in the final sector," says Verstappen on the radio, referencing Hamilton. Now AC-12 is at a loose end, let's get them working on what he could mean there.
06:34 Alonso also sets a new PB, but his 1m20.419s only bumps him up on place to 18th ahead of Schumacher.
06:34 Tsunoda has set a new personal best, which moves him up to P13 in the AlphaTauri - a 1m19.861s for the Japanese rookie on the medium tyres.
06:32 Hamilton has improved again, a 1m18.117s for the reigning world champion - who remember is seeking a 100th pole position after Bottas denied him in Portugal last week.
06:31 As it stands, the bottom five who would be eliminated if this were Q1 are Tsunoda in P16, Latifi, Schumacher, Alonso and Mazepin.
06:29 Just four cars are currently within a second of FP3 pace-setter Hamilton; those being Bottas, Verstappen and the two Ferraris. Giovinazzi is still up there in sixth in the Alfa, with Gasly, Perez, Russell and Norris completing the top 10 with half an hour remaining in the session.
06:26 Intriguingly, the fastest first sector is still held by Raikkonen's Alfa. One wonders what switches he was fiddling with on the wheel to do that?
06:26 Sure enough Hamilton goes quickest, with the fastest middle and final sector - it's a 1m18.304s for the reigning world champion.
06:25 Movement again at the top of the leaderboard - Bottas now goes quickest on a 1m18.423s on softs, just ahead of Verstappen's 1m18.630s on the medium. Hamilton now out on softs and setting purple sectors though...
06:24 Russell meanwhile goes P7 on the softs, a 1m19.908s, just ahead of medium-shod Ocon's 1m19.919s.
06:23 Both Ferraris now improve as Leclerc posts a 1m18.882, while Sainz moves up to second on a 1m19.049s.
06:22 Meanwhile Verstappen has ventured out of the pits for the first time on mediums, while Bottas is using a soft set. Hamilton is still in the pits, the official winner of the world's most 'exclusive pitlane is lava' game.
06:21 Vettel's first time is a 1m19.903s, which puts him P6, the second quickest of the medium-shod cars so far. Norris has posted a time on the mediums slightly slower, a 1m19.922s.
06:20 We haven't seen it yet, but the timing screens are reporting that Ricciardo had an off but continued at Turn 13.
06:19 Sainz's first time on the softs is only enough for fifth, a 1m19.789s, as Leclerc goes quickest on a 1m18.997s. Perez meanwhile has improved to go third, splitting the two Alfas, on a 1m19.598s on his medium tyres.
06:17 The two Ferraris and Haas cars have also come out on soft tyres, while Vettel has emerged on the mediums.
06:17 But the Finn's grip on top spot is fleeting as Giovinazzi goes quicker on a 1m19.368s. Still, an Alfa Romeo 1-2 for the time being.
06:16 Roll back the clocks; it's Kimi Raikkonen now fastest. Using the soft tyres, the 2007 champion posts a 1m19.732s.
06:15 We now have a new fastest time courtesy of Sergio Perez, the Mexican moving to the top of the leaderboard on a 1m20.388s. Ricciardo is currently second on a 1m20.583s, with Alonso on a 1m20.689s in third.
06:14 Both Alfas now come out on soft tyres - Raikkonen no doubt eager to make up for his lapse in concentration that ended his Portuguese GP last weekend.
