F1 Saudi Arabia GP Live Commentary and Updates
By: Tom Howard, Jake Boxall-Legge
Summary
09:39 The field will return for FP2 under lights at 1700 GMT.
09:38 After struggling for pace for much of the session, Perez ended up P11 while Norris dropped out of the top 10, ending up in P13.
09:36 A second covers the top nine drivers.
09:36 Gasly continues to impress clocking the fourth fastest time ahead of an impressive effort from Giovinazzi for Alfa Romeo. Ferrari's Sainz and Leclerc ended up P6 and P7. Ricciardo, Alonso and Vettel round out the top 10.
09:34 Practice starts underway now before the cars return to pit lane.
09:33 Hamilton ends FP1 on top courtesy of a 1m29.786s. The Mercedes driver edges Verstappen by 0.056s with Bottas third.
09:32 That's the end of FP1, the first F1 session of the inaugural Saudi Arabia GP.
09:31 Verstappen improves but slots into P2. The Red Bull driver is 0.056s slower than Hamilton as the chequered flag flies.
09:29 Ocon and Verstappen are involved in a near miss. Verstappen runs wide and Ocon manages to take avoidance action.
09:26 Into the final five minutes now. Hamilton remains fastest from Bottas, Verstappen, Gasly and Giovinazzi.
09:21 Alonso now lifts his Alpine to P9, so there is pace in the car to exploit.
09:20 In the other direction, Alpine has struggled for outright pace with Ocon P17 and Alonso P18.
09:18 Mick Schumacher has had a good session so far, sitting P14 ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
09:17 Giovinazzi has produced a decent effort to move into P5 for Alfa Romeo. Antonio was testing a Formula E car in Valencia earlier this week.
09:16 It's a Mercedes one-two currently.
09:15 Hamilton moves to the top of the times with a 1m29.786s. He is the first into the 1m29s bracket.
09:15 Hamilton is on a flyer!
09:14 Just 15 minutes of the session remaining.
09:13 Replays show Raikkonen grazing the wall at the final corner.
