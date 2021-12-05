F1 Saudi Arabia GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold, Tom Howard
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Perez, Red Bull
6. Norris, McLaren
7. Ocon, Alpine
8. Gasly, AlphaTauri
9. Ricciardo, McLaren
10. Alonso, Alpine
12:43 Alonso may have got through on Giovinazzi, but the Alfa Romeo driver is keeping the pressure on and forces Alonso into a mistake at Turn 1 - the Alpine driver locks up and has to use the run-off, but keeps his tenth place.
12:42 Bottas responds to take the fastest lap from Hamilton which keeps him 1.2s ahead of Verstappen. Behind them Perez is stuck behind Leclerc and losing ground on the front three.
12:42 Alonso has moved ahead of Giovinazzi to take tenth in the second Alpine.
12:41 Intriguingly, the stewards have said that there is no further action necessary against Stroll for appearing to pass Russell off the track. Play on chaps.
12:40 Ricciardo is currently the best-placed of the drivers to start on hards in ninth, but that distinction could soon go to Sainz - who underlines Tsunoda's miserable start to the grand prix by robbing him of 12th into Turn 1.
12:40 Hamilton sets the fastest lap of the race with a 1m33.782s on lap three to go 1.4s clear of Bottas.
12:39 Replays show that Russell was held up as Sainz ran wide ahead of him, allowing Vettel to dive past. Stroll attempted to do the same but had a moment of oversteer and had to drive outside the kerb, beyond the track limits. Gaining a place in that manner will likely constitute gaining an unfair advantage in the eyes of the stewards.
12:39 DRS has been enabled but the leaders are already spread out which means it isn't in play. For now.
12:38 Replays of the start show Perez locking up under braking for the first corner and coming very close to running into the rear of Verstappen. That would have been a hard one to explain to the Red Bull bosses.
12:37 An incident at Turn 7 involving Stroll and Russell has been noted by the stewards. They're currently running line astern in 16th and 17th places.
12:36 Hamilton a driver on a mission as he pulls out one second on Bottas at the end of lap one.
12:36 It's a poor first lap from Tsunoda, who drops from eighth on the grid back to 12th. Ocon by contrast has moved forward two spots, up from ninth to seventh ahead of Gasly, Ricciardo and Giovinazzi in P10.
12:35 Perez looked for a way around Leclerc at Turn 2 but thought better of it and remains in fifth place.
12:34 We are go! Hamilton keeps his lead from pole from Bottas and Verstappen in a clean getaway for the frontrunners.
12:33 Drivers are lining up on the grid, here we go...
12:32 It is a long lap around Jeddah which just cranks up the tension for the teams and the fans. Good fun though, right?
12:30 The formation lap for the Saudi Arabian GP is underway. All away smoothly.
12:28 Starting tyres klaxon: All drivers on mediums, apart from Norris on softs and Ricciardo, Sainz and Vettel on hards. That's a fair mix.
Here’s a quick reminder on how Verstappen can win the title in this race. He must outscore Hamilton by 18 points today, here's how:
-Wins with fastest lap point, Hamilton lower than fifth
-Wins without fastest lap point, Hamilton lower than sixth
-Second with fastest lap, Hamilton lower than ninth
-Second and Hamilton does not score
12:24 The grid is being cleared of its cast of extras to leave the main stars of the show to focus on the task at hand: 50 laps of the Jeddah street track and fighting to win the Saudi Arabian GP.
