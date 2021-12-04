Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabia GP Live Commentary and Updates

By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold

Summary

  • Verstappen tops the timesheets in FP3 for the inaugural F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ahead of Hamilton, the only other driver within half a second of the world championship leader.
  • Hamilton initially headed the way, despite an off at Turn 1, and later has near-misses with Gasly and Mazepin - who are each forced to take avoiding action of his slow-moving Mercedes.

Leaderboard

1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Hamilton, Mercedes
3. Perez, Red Bull
4. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Bottas, Mercedes
7. Leclerc, Ferrari
8. Sainz, Ferrari
9. Ocon, Alpine
10. Norris, McLaren
Status: Live
10:18 With that we'll take a quick breather ahead of qualifying which gets underway at 5pm GMT (8pm local time). Don't miss it!
10:17

And some bonus reading between FP3 and qualifying, here's the six venues where F1 is planning sprint races in 2022: 

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/revealed-the-six-venues-where-f1-plans-sprint-races-in-2022/6850004/

 
10:14

Here is the full report on final practice at the Saudi Arabian GP:

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-saudi-arabian-gp-verstappen-leads-fp3-from-hamilton/6849918/
10:08
 
10:06 So, who is your money on for pole position? You won't need long to wait to find out with qualifying getting underway in a little under two hours.
10:00 The chequered flag is out to mark the end of FP3. Verstappen fastest from Hamilton and Perez.
09:59

That looks to be it in terms of late gains as most head out on the track for practice starts. Verstappen will deny Hamilton a clean sweep of practice top spots.
09:56 To underline that, Verstappen improves again on the softs, with a 1m28.100s to go 0.214s faster than Hamilton's best. Perez also makes gains to take third place ahead of both AlphaTauris.
09:55

Mercedes still struggling to go quicker on the softs comparatively to the pace both Hamilton and Bottas could produce on the hards. That provides extra intrigue ahead of qualifying.
09:52 Tsunoda is up to third with a 1m28.641s, around one-tenth faster than team-mate Gasly in fourth. AlphaTauri look very strong on single-lap pace once again.
09:50 Replays of the Hamilton and Mazepin near-miss at Turn 8 and Hamilton and Gasly near-miss at Turn 1 show just how scary the closing speeds are with one car going slowly on a prep lap.
09:49 Verstappen, on some new softs, improves again with a 1m28.105s. That gives him a 0.209s gap to Hamilton.
09:46 A couple of hairy moments for Hamilton in quick succession. First, he almost gets rear-ended by Mazepin at Turn 8 and later on the lap goes wide and off-track at Turn 1 and is almost followed in by Gasly.
09:43

Mazepin has gone off at Turn 8 but is all OK and continues his preparation for a qualifying-style lap.
09:42
 
09:41 Hamilton actually pitted at the end of his previous lap rather than going again, but he's already on another out-lap on the softs. Team-mate Bottas improves by a fraction by stays sixth.
09:40

Stroll is told to stop and pit as the team suspects he has a puncture. A peek into the Aston Martin garage sees the car on the jacks without tyres and mechanics attending to the rear wing.
09:37 It looks like the softs at this track need two laps to fire up for a hot lap, as Hamilton also backs out of his first effort and opts for a double prep.
09:35 Both Mercedes are back out, this time on the softs, with Bottas the first to improve to move up to sixth place with a 1m29.098s.
09:34 Verstappen pops up with a 1m28.212s to take top spot before pitting from his stint on the softs.
