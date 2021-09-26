Tickets Subscribe
F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Lewis Duncan, Megan White

Summary

  • F1 Russian GP is underway
  • Hamilton takes his 100th win
  • Verstappen finishes P2 after starting 20th with Sainz in third
  • Heartbreak for Norris after not pitting for intermediates at the right time caused him to fall down the order
  • Schumacher becomes first driver to retire with a mechanical issue
Leaderboard
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Sainz, Ferrari
  4. Ricciardo, McLaren
  5. Bottas, Mercedes
  6. Alonso, Alpine
  7. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
  8. Norris, McLaren
  9. Perez, Red Bull
  10. Russell, Williams
09:36 Bottas claims fifth, ahead of Alonso, as Norris clears Raikkonen on the final lap to pick up seventh. Perez and Russell round out the top 10.
09:36 Sainz finishes third, as Ricciardo salvages fourth for McLaren.
09:35 Max Verstappen finishes second - 53.2s down on Hamilton.
09:35 Lewis Hamilton takes his 100th Formula 1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix!
09:34 Norris pitted and rejoins in eighth, but has slid out of the pitlane entry - so he'll likely cop a penalty for that.
09:33 The incident between Stroll and Gasly will be investigated after the race.
09:33 Formula 1: You get one of the most mixed-up races of the year, and Hamilton and Verstappen finish first and second.
09:32 Leclerc, who stayed out on slicks, went straight on at Turn 5, causing a yellow flag.
09:31 With all the chaos of the rain, Bottas is now back into the points in sixth.
09:31 Norris is crawling to the pitlane now, this is a dream turned to a nightmare for him.
09:30 Norris slides off! Hamilton takes the lead!
09:30 "He's going to be in trouble if he hangs it out," Hamilton is told. Norris might have to concede here.
09:28 "We've got to commit," Norris says - and he's squirming all over the road at the moment! Can he hang on?
09:28 Stroll had a crash at Turn 11 and there was contact with one of the AlphaTauri's too. This race has gone mad!
09:27 Norris says "no" to the inters! Hamilton comes in to pit - this is THE decision here!
09:26 Mercedes asked Hamilton to stop, but he's stayed out! He doesn't want the inters!
09:25 Vettel and Stroll hit each other coming into Turn 11 and again exiting the corner!
09:25 Hamilton and Norris were all over the road there, but they're staying out! "It's slippery but it's not raining," Hamilton says.
09:24 Bottas has come in for inters.
09:24 "Let's box for inters." Stroll is coming in!
