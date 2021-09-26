F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Lewis Duncan, Megan White
09:36 Bottas claims fifth, ahead of Alonso, as Norris clears Raikkonen on the final lap to pick up seventh. Perez and Russell round out the top 10.
09:36 Sainz finishes third, as Ricciardo salvages fourth for McLaren.
09:35 Max Verstappen finishes second - 53.2s down on Hamilton.
09:35 Lewis Hamilton takes his 100th Formula 1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix!
09:34 Norris pitted and rejoins in eighth, but has slid out of the pitlane entry - so he'll likely cop a penalty for that.
09:33 The incident between Stroll and Gasly will be investigated after the race.
09:33 Formula 1: You get one of the most mixed-up races of the year, and Hamilton and Verstappen finish first and second.
09:32 Leclerc, who stayed out on slicks, went straight on at Turn 5, causing a yellow flag.
09:31 With all the chaos of the rain, Bottas is now back into the points in sixth.
09:31 Norris is crawling to the pitlane now, this is a dream turned to a nightmare for him.
09:30 Norris slides off! Hamilton takes the lead!
09:30 "He's going to be in trouble if he hangs it out," Hamilton is told. Norris might have to concede here.
09:28 "We've got to commit," Norris says - and he's squirming all over the road at the moment! Can he hang on?
09:28 Stroll had a crash at Turn 11 and there was contact with one of the AlphaTauri's too. This race has gone mad!
09:27 Norris says "no" to the inters! Hamilton comes in to pit - this is THE decision here!
09:26 Mercedes asked Hamilton to stop, but he's stayed out! He doesn't want the inters!
09:25 Vettel and Stroll hit each other coming into Turn 11 and again exiting the corner!
09:25 Hamilton and Norris were all over the road there, but they're staying out! "It's slippery but it's not raining," Hamilton says.
09:24 Bottas has come in for inters.
09:24 "Let's box for inters." Stroll is coming in!
