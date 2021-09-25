Summary

Norris takes sensational pole for Russian GP from Sainz and Russell after late switch to slicks

Hamilton starts fourth after losing time in the pits following contact with the wall

Eliminated in Q2: Vettel, Gasly, Tsunoda, Latifi and Leclerc

Eliminated in Q1: Raikkonen, Schumacher, Giovinazzi, Mazepin and Verstappen

FP3 cancelled earlier due to heavy rain at the Sochi Autodrom