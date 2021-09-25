F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying
By: James Newbold, Stefan Mackley, Jake Boxall-Legge
1. Norris, McLaren
2. Sainz, Ferrari
3. Russell, Williams
4. Hamilton, Mercedes
5. Ricciardo, McLaren
6. Alonso, Alpine
7. Bottas, Mercedes
8. Stroll, Aston Martin
9. Perez, Red Bull
10. Ocon, Alpine
Status: Live
09:03 Top 10: 1. Norris, 2. Sainz, 3. Russell, 4. Hamilton, 5. Ricciardo, 6. Alonso, 7. Bottas, 8. Stroll, 9. Perez, 10. Ocon.
09:02 Hamilton spun on his last lap and couldn't improve - and he'll line up fourth!
09:02 That's pole position for Lando Norris for the Russian Grand Prix!
09:01 And that's Russell - and he goes P3!
09:01 But Norris now does a 1m41.993s to go top!
09:01 Sainz sets a 1m42.510s to go fastest!
09:00 Sainz is going quickly now, he's on a big lap, as is Norris and Stroll!
08:59 There's a few piecemeal purple microsectors so far, but nobody's yet improving on the slick tyres!
08:58 Hamilton is out on track now, but that wall-clip might be a bit of a setback!
08:57 Hamilton hit the wall coming into the pits! New front wing for the Mercedes driver as he claims slicks!
08:55 Sainz also gets the dry tyre on, as do Alonso and Norris.
08:55 Stroll also pits for slicks, hoping to repeat his Turkey heroics from last year.
08:54 It's Hamilton, Norris, Bottas, Alonso, Perez, Stroll, Ocon, Ricciardo, Sainz and Russell as it stands. Russell gets his slicks on.
08:53 Norris surges up to P2, 0.004s clear of Bottas.
08:53 Stroll goes third, with Ocon, Perez and Ricciardo behind, as Russell reckons it's tick-tock slick o'clock.
08:52 Bottas sets a 1m44.710s, but Hamilton knocks it into touch with a 1m44.050s.
08:50 Still inters at this stage, but there's a non-zero chance we might get someone on slicks at the end.
08:48 Q3 begins. Who's going to get pole?
08:48 Gasly also looked furious, storming out of his car and almost taking the monitor off its hinges above his head. Some unhappy lads.
08:46 Vettel appeared to lose time behind Tsunoda, which the stewards have noted.
