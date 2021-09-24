Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and FP2

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, James Newbold

Summary

  • Russian GP FP1 begins at 11.30am local (9.30am BST) in bright, sunny conditions.
  • Verstappen tops the early times with soft tyres, three tenths quicker than hard-shod Mercedes that are unbeaten at Sochi.
  • Leclerc sets early pace on soft tyres before reporting "something strange" over the radio and coming into the box.

Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Norris, McLaren
6. Alonso, Alpine
7. Ocon, Alpine
8. Vettel, Aston Martin
9. Ricciardo, McLaren
10. Sainz, Ferrari
Status: Live
04:50 The lag can't have been too bad, Verstappen does a 1m36.055s to go top.
04:49 "The recharge mode is horrible," says Verstappen, complaining of throttle lag.
04:48 Norris now goes fourth, half a second off Bottas' benchmark time.
04:47 Verstappen finally does something in this session, going P4 for a moment before the Alpines nudge him down to P6.
04:45 F1 provides a tutorial of how to navigate the Turn 2 bollards. I don't want to harp on about grass/gravel, but...
04:44 Leclerc reports "something strange" and is asked to box.
04:44 Bottas goes top once again, a 1m36.412s. Vettel has moved up to fourth, ahead of Ocon, as Norris goes P5.
04:41 Ocon gets himself up to fourth, as Alpine is hoping for a return to its Hungary form. The current top six is Leclerc, Hamilton, Bottas, Ocon, Sainz, Vettel.
04:40 Ferrari looking solid so far, that pace in the slow-medium speed corners seems to be rather handy around this 90-degree-a-thon.
04:38 It's a 1m37.147s for Bottas, but Leclerc now drops a 1m36.708s to go top.
04:37 If Valtteri Bottas is going to pick up a win in 2021, his best bet is here. He's always been good at Sochi, he got his first win here, and he's going quite quickly at the moment...
04:36 Hamilton now goes quickest to underline Mercedes' pace, logging a 1m38.373s.
04:35 Perez picks up top spot with a 1m38.601s.
04:34 Sainz kicks us off with a 1m41.790s, which is beaten by a 1m38.626s from Leclerc.
04:33 Lewis Hamilton gets a reminder from his race engineer Pete Bonnington over where not to do a practice start. Because, you know, he got a penalty for that last year...
04:30 Carlos Sainz Jr is the winner of the "first out of the pitlane" lottery. Ocon and Leclerc follow.
04:30 FP1 begins - let's go.
04:27 Here's a few of this weekend's stories to keep you sated before FP1 begins: 

Read Also:
04:24 Let's not jump to conclusions at this stage of the weekend, but Mercedes has won every previous race at the Sochi Autodrom. This could all change, however...
04:22 Two weeks ago, McLaren won out at Monza - but what can we expect from this weekend? Will Sochi provide stunning, succulent action on track?
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

1 d
2
Formula 1

Vettel unsure why F1 would ditch traditional Monaco rest day

1 h
3
Formula 1

Haas considering hiring experienced F1 reserve driver for 2022

30 min
4
World Superbike

WSBK star Davies announces retirement from racing

16 h
5
BTCC

Half of all BTCC teams fined for bizarre tyre mix-up at Croft

13 h
Latest news
Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

27m
Haas considering hiring experienced F1 reserve driver for 2022
Formula 1

Haas considering hiring experienced F1 reserve driver for 2022

30m
Vettel unsure why F1 would ditch traditional Monaco rest day
Formula 1

Vettel unsure why F1 would ditch traditional Monaco rest day

1 h
Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen

12 h
Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari F1 power unit upgrade
Formula 1

Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari F1 power unit upgrade

12 h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP greatest moments 03:35
Formula 1
14 h

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP greatest moments

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Italian GP best photos 03:53
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Italian GP best photos

Dutch GP review | Kimi Raikkonen's retirement 12:34
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Dutch GP review | Kimi Raikkonen's retirement

Belgian GP review | Spa and the disappointment 08:57
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Belgian GP review | Spa and the disappointment

Alpine surprise on podium | Mercedes leads again | Honda winning PU 13:54
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Alpine surprise on podium | Mercedes leads again | Honda winning PU

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.