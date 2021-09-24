F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and FP2
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, James Newbold
04:50 The lag can't have been too bad, Verstappen does a 1m36.055s to go top.
04:49 "The recharge mode is horrible," says Verstappen, complaining of throttle lag.
04:48 Norris now goes fourth, half a second off Bottas' benchmark time.
04:47 Verstappen finally does something in this session, going P4 for a moment before the Alpines nudge him down to P6.
04:45 F1 provides a tutorial of how to navigate the Turn 2 bollards. I don't want to harp on about grass/gravel, but...
04:44 Leclerc reports "something strange" and is asked to box.
04:44 Bottas goes top once again, a 1m36.412s. Vettel has moved up to fourth, ahead of Ocon, as Norris goes P5.
04:41 Ocon gets himself up to fourth, as Alpine is hoping for a return to its Hungary form. The current top six is Leclerc, Hamilton, Bottas, Ocon, Sainz, Vettel.
04:40 Ferrari looking solid so far, that pace in the slow-medium speed corners seems to be rather handy around this 90-degree-a-thon.
04:38 It's a 1m37.147s for Bottas, but Leclerc now drops a 1m36.708s to go top.
04:37 If Valtteri Bottas is going to pick up a win in 2021, his best bet is here. He's always been good at Sochi, he got his first win here, and he's going quite quickly at the moment...
04:36 Hamilton now goes quickest to underline Mercedes' pace, logging a 1m38.373s.
04:35 Perez picks up top spot with a 1m38.601s.
04:34 Sainz kicks us off with a 1m41.790s, which is beaten by a 1m38.626s from Leclerc.
04:33 Lewis Hamilton gets a reminder from his race engineer Pete Bonnington over where not to do a practice start. Because, you know, he got a penalty for that last year...
04:30 Carlos Sainz Jr is the winner of the "first out of the pitlane" lottery. Ocon and Leclerc follow.
04:30 FP1 begins - let's go.
04:27 Here's a few of this weekend's stories to keep you sated before FP1 begins:
04:24 Let's not jump to conclusions at this stage of the weekend, but Mercedes has won every previous race at the Sochi Autodrom. This could all change, however...
04:22 Two weeks ago, McLaren won out at Monza - but what can we expect from this weekend? Will Sochi provide stunning, succulent action on track?
