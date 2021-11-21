Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Qatar GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • Hamilton comfortably leads inaugural Qatar GP, after starting from pole, from Verstappen
  • Red Bull driver makes a storming start from seventh, following grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags in qualifying
  • Bottas suffers a front-left puncture when in third after running a very long stint on medium tyres
  • Alonso was third prior to the first round of stops but has now lost out to Perez after the pair ran side-by-side for several corners
Leaderboard
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Alonso, Alpine
  5. Norris, McLaren
  6. Ocon, Alpine
  7. Stroll, Aston Martin
  8. Sainz, Ferrari
  9. Leclerc, Ferrari
  10. Vettel, Aston Martin
Status: Live
09:56 Bottas leaves the pits and comes out in 14th place, right in front of Russell, so his chances of a strong result are gone.
09:55 Sparks everywhere on that Mercedes, which finally makes it into the pits - Bottas' long stint gamble hasn't paid off at all! New front wing and hard tyres for the Finn.
09:53 Bottas has a puncture! He's gone off-track, as his left front is gone!
09:53 It's a 1m26.470s for Hamilton, so there's still time in his pocket. That brings the gap back to Verstappen over the 7s threshold.
09:52 Mazepin makes his first pitstop to trade his mediums for softs.
09:51 Raikkonen is the first of the two-stoppers to pit again, ditching his mediums for hards to take him to the end, as the Finn comes out in 20th place. Still no retirements from this race.
09:49 Ricciardo has lost places to both Vettel and Giovinazzi and is P16 but, so far, it isn't too clear how that happened.
09:49 Verstappen posts a 1m26.587s as part of his 'bit of fun', as he tries to close the gap down to Hamilton.
09:48 Perez and Alonso now go wheel-to-wheel and, although Alonso tries to defend, the Red Bull eventually dives through at Turn 3. Good racing from the veteran pair.
09:48

The only drivers yet to pit in this race are Bottas in third and Mazepin in 19th. Given their respective races, that is where the similarities begin and end.
09:47 "Let's have a bit of fun, we're going to be second anyway," Verstappen says, wanting to go hell for leather. He gets the go-ahead.
09:46 Sainz pits from fourth after a spate of radio issues, and Leclerc also stops in a double-stack move at Ferrari. Good pair of stops, however.
09:45 Leclerc, in a battle with Alonso and Perez, locks up at the start of lap 27, which lets Alonso slip through into fifth. Perez eventually gets through, despite a stern defence from the Ferrari driver.
09:44 Ricciardo and Vettel pit together at the end of lap 26. The McLaren driver comes out in P15 with Vettel in P16.
09:43 Norris pits from fourth, and takes on the hard tyre to rejoin in 11th behind Gasly.
09:42 That is indeed a response - a 1m26.996 for Hamilton this time at the end of lap 25.
09:41 Perez, again taking the inside route at Turn 1, overtakes Ricciardo for eighth place with a helpful dose of DRS. He now has Alonso in his sights ahead.
09:40 Verstappen finds a 1m27.079s to close up slightly on Hamilton - but Hamilton is responding.
09:40 Third-place man Alonso pits, collecting the hard tyre. He rejoins ahead of Ricciardo - and, crucially, Perez.
09:38 Bottas now dispatches Norris at the start of lap 23, diving past with DRS, and moves up to fourth.
