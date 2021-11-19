F1 Qatar GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and FP2
shares
comments
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, James Newbold
Summary
| Summary
| Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Gasly, AlphaTauri
3. Bottas, Mercedes
4. Hamilton, Mercedes
5. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
6. Sainz, Ferrari
7. Leclerc, Ferrari
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Ocon, Alpine
10. Norris, McLaren
Status: Live
06:42 We'll be back a bit later for FP2 in the dark - see ya then!
06:41 Here's the report from the first practice session in Qatar: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-qatar-gp-verstappen-leads-from-gasly-as-drivers-get-first-taste-of-losail-track/6798244/
06:34 Vettel reporting more loose things in the cockpit of the car as he brings his session to a close.
06:30 That's it for FP1 - Verstappen fastest from Gasly, with Bottas, Hamilton and Tsunoda completing the top five.
06:30 Schumacher's gone off at Turn 7, but has managed to rejoin - with lots of gravel popping off the car.
06:28 Two minutes remain in this FP1 session, so it's last orders.
06:26 Gasly moves up to second, on a 1m24.160s. AlphaTauri looking pretty handy so far.
06:24 "There's something loose near my right boot," Vettel says, meaning he comes into the pits so Aston can locate the culprit.
06:22 Mercedes has seen an issue with the car, and so Hamilton's been asked to box. Meanwhile, Sainz is annoyed at Perez getting in the way, as the Spanish driver also gets in the way of Tsunoda.
06:20 Meanwhile, Gasly and Perez move up to fifth and sixth, into the high 1m24s.
06:19 "Are we slow on the straight or something," Hamilton asks. "Not particularly," comes the reply.
06:16 With 15 minutes left, the order is this: Verstappen, Bottas, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Ricciardo, Vettel, Gasly.
06:14 "What are you doing with track limits at the moment," Jonathan Wheatley asks Michael Masi. The race director replies that he's just letting the cars run to work out where they should be. Answer: probably everywhere, let's be honest.
06:13 Norris had a bumpy ride on the Turn 15 exit kerb, and has retreated to the pits.
06:10 Leclerc moves up to fifth on softs, as everyone bar Gasly is circulating on the red-walled tyres.
06:08 Hamilton posts a 1m24.509s, but Verstappen stabs home a 1m23.723s to go top once again.
06:06 Tsunoda briefly goes top, before Bottas posts a 1m24.194s - half a second quicker than the AlphaTauri driver.
06:05 "Brake failure", Stroll reports, managing to corral his Aston Martin back to the pits. "Don't shift, there's a hydraulics issue," his engineer tells him.
06:03 Vettel moves up to P4, and Giovinazzi goes up to P9 as the second round of runs begins.
06:01 Latifi gets up to P10 on the softs, 0.002s faster than Perez in P11. Other than that, few changes in order at this stage.
Load comments