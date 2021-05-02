F1 Portuguese GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish
Ricciardo's recovery from his poor qualifying continues, with the McLaren driver up to 11th. Maybe he gained inspiration from fellow Aussie Jack Miller who won today's MotoGP race at Jerez. (Sorry for the spoilers).
DRS has now been enabled - watch out for that playing a role in overtaking on the main straight.
Russell loses another place at the start of lap 8, this time to Stroll, with the Williams driver now in 15th place.
Leclerc gets ahead of Ocon to claim seventh place, while it was a poor restart for Russell who has dropped three places behind Ricciardo, Giovinazzi and Alonso.
Giovinazzi looks to have not suffered too badly in the clash as he continues in P12 in the safety car train. Before the safety car came out, Ricciardo had made good progress and is now P13 right behind the Italian.
Replays show Raikkonen closing up to the rear of Giovinazzi extremely quickly and in a jostling of racing lines the Alfa Romeos make contact on the main straight. The Finn's car loses its front wing which then lodges itself into his front wheels and it is race over.
The safety car is out – and Raikkonen is also out of this race having come to a stop at Turn 1.
Ah, we may have cursed Raikkonen there! At the end of lap one he clashes with Alfa Romeo team-mate Giovinazzi on the main straight and loses his front wing.
All very well behaved in the squabbling midfield with no major contact in the first few corners. Raikkonen, who took off like a rocket here last year, has already gained two places and is up to P13.