F1 Portuguese GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • Bottas leads F1 Portuguese Grand Prix, while Verstappen passes Hamilton around the outside on the restart after safety car
  • But Hamilton gets the place back a couple of laps later into Turn 1 after mistakes from Verstappen
  • Early safety car after Raikkonen goes off, having collided with team-mate Giovinazzi and damaged his front wing
  • Sainz also has poor restart and drops behind Norris and Perez

Leaderboard
1. Bottas, Mercedes
2. Hamilton, Mercedes
3. Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Norris, McLaren
5. Perez, Red Bull
6. Sainz, Ferrari
7. Leclerc, Ferrari
8. Ocon, Alpine
9. Gasly, AlphaTauri
10. Vettel, Aston Martin
Status: Live
10:22 Verstappen makes a slight error in that final corner, however, and this gives Hamilton a lovely tow into the first corner! The Mercedes is back in second, and keeps the Red Bull at bay.
10:22

Ricciardo's recovery from his poor qualifying continues, with the McLaren driver up to 11th. Maybe he gained inspiration from fellow Aussie Jack Miller who won today's MotoGP race at Jerez. (Sorry for the spoilers).
10:20 Turn 1 comes too soon for Verstappen this time around, who can't quite get enough of a draft on the leading Mercedes. Still very close, however.
10:19

DRS has now been enabled - watch out for that playing a role in overtaking on the main straight.
10:19 Verstappen's really close to Bottas now - so it seems that the Finnish driver's start might have inadvertently gifted Red Bull a chance at taking the lead...
10:18

Russell loses another place at the start of lap 8, this time to Stroll, with the Williams driver now in 15th place.
10:17

Leclerc gets ahead of Ocon to claim seventh place, while it was a poor restart for Russell who has dropped three places behind Ricciardo, Giovinazzi and Alonso.
10:17 Hamilton got caught out and that let Verstappen steam past into turn 1! Sainz also lost out, allowing Perez and Norris to pass - and Norris cruises past Perez into turn 5! It's all happening.
10:16 Bottas finally pulls the trigger and gets us underway!
10:15 Hamilton asks if the team can keep an eye on his brakes - Bono replies that there's "nothing to worry about at the moment".
10:14 Safety car in this lap. We'll be up and running shortly.
10:13
 
10:13

Giovinazzi looks to have not suffered too badly in the clash as he continues in P12 in the safety car train. Before the safety car came out, Ricciardo had made good progress and is now P13 right behind the Italian.
10:11 Now that the debris has been cleared up from the start/finish straight, the safety car will no longer lead the field through the pitlane.
10:11

Replays show Raikkonen closing up to the rear of Giovinazzi extremely quickly and in a jostling of racing lines the Alfa Romeos make contact on the main straight. The Finn's car loses its front wing which then lodges itself into his front wheels and it is race over.
10:09 A replay of the start, then - Perez dropped behind Sainz after an iffy start. Ocon was passed by Norris, but the Frenchman got him back at Turn 5 to set up Norris's later overtake.
10:07

The safety car is out – and Raikkonen is also out of this race having come to a stop at Turn 1.
10:06

Ah, we may have cursed Raikkonen there! At the end of lap one he clashes with Alfa Romeo team-mate Giovinazzi on the main straight and loses his front wing.
10:05 That's a cracking move from Norris, streaking around the outside of Ocon at turn 10 and claiming sixth! Lovely stuff.
10:05

All very well behaved in the squabbling midfield with no major contact in the first few corners. Raikkonen, who took off like a rocket here last year, has already gained two places and is up to P13.
