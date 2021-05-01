Verstappen leads from Hamilton at the top of the times in FP3

Perez in third place ahead of Ocon and Leclerc

Alonso loses lap time that would have put him in third for exceeding track limits

Schumacher, Raikkonen and Norris all suffer spins during the session

Virtual Safety Car called 25 minutes into session after advertising board falls over

F1 Portuguese GP FP3 underway in cloudy and cooler conditions