F1 Portuguese GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
By: Megan White, Haydn Cobb
07:46 Brief yellow flag after Lando Norris' McLaren takes a spin in Turn 3.
07:44 Both Red Bulls sitting at the top of the time sheet currently, separated by Hamilton. The close fight continues...
07:42 Alonso goes third quickest but has his time deleted for - you guessed it - exceeding track limits at Turn 1.
07:41 Fair few track times being deleted again at Portimao - Mazepin and Vettel for exceeding track limits and Turn 1 and another one for Mazepin at Turn 4.
07:37 Verstappen goes quickest by almost two-tenths with a 1m18.545, setting the quickest last sector.
07:33 Small complaint from Max on the radio, asking why Hamilton "backs up so much" when he "has enough space".
07:31 It was a tidy pirouette from Raikkonen which caused the brief yellow flag a few minutes ago.
07:30 Hamilton goes quickest with a 1m18.755, leading from Perez and Leclerc.
07:29 Hamilton had his last lap time deleted for track limits.
07:29 Verstappen sets a 1m19.141, putting him second fastest.
07:28 Halfway through the session and Verstappen starts his first flying lap after the previous one was interrupted by the VSC.
07:26 Virtual Safety Car over.
07:26 Virtual Safety Car! The wind blew over one of the advertising hoardings at the final corner so two stewards nipped onto the track to stand it back up again.
07:24 Both Mercedes and Verstappen's Red Bull are now out on track - let's see what they can do.
07:21 Straight out the box, Leclerc sets a 1.19m743 to go second quickest overall.
07:20 14 drivers have now set times, with only the Aston Martins, the Mercedes', Russell and Verstappen yet to do so.
07:19 Raikkonen enters the 1m19s with a 1m19.944 as the track warms up.
07:17 Currently Tsunoda leads from Alonso and Perez.
07:16 Raikkonen is the first to enter the 1m20s with a 1m20.600.
07:14 Few more cars out on track now - both Alpines, both Alfa Romeos, both AlphaTauris and a few others.
