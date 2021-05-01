Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Portuguese GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying

By: Megan White, Haydn Cobb

Summary

Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Hamilton, Mercedes
3. Perez, Red Bull
4. Ocon, Alpine
5. Leclerc, Ferrari
6. Bottas, Mercedes
7. Norris, McLaren
8. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
9. Sainz, Ferrari
10. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  • Verstappen leads from Hamilton at the top of the times in FP3
  • Perez in third place ahead of Ocon and Leclerc
  • Alonso loses lap time that would have put him in third for exceeding track limits
  • Schumacher, Raikkonen and Norris all suffer spins during the session
  • Virtual Safety Car called 25 minutes into session after advertising board falls over
  • F1 Portuguese GP FP3 underway in cloudy and cooler conditions
Status: Live
07:46 Brief yellow flag after Lando Norris' McLaren takes a spin in Turn 3.
07:44 Both Red Bulls sitting at the top of the time sheet currently, separated by Hamilton. The close fight continues...
07:42 Alonso goes third quickest but has his time deleted for - you guessed it - exceeding track limits at Turn 1.
07:41 Fair few track times being deleted again at Portimao - Mazepin and Vettel for exceeding track limits and Turn 1 and another one for Mazepin at Turn 4.
07:37 Verstappen goes quickest by almost two-tenths with a 1m18.545, setting the quickest last sector.
07:33 Small complaint from Max on the radio, asking why Hamilton "backs up so much" when he "has enough space".
07:31 It was a tidy pirouette from Raikkonen which caused the brief yellow flag a few minutes ago.
07:30 Hamilton goes quickest with a 1m18.755, leading from Perez and Leclerc.
07:29 Hamilton had his last lap time deleted for track limits.
07:29 Verstappen sets a 1m19.141, putting him second fastest.
07:28 Halfway through the session and Verstappen starts his first flying lap after the previous one was interrupted by the VSC.
07:26 Virtual Safety Car over.
07:26 Virtual Safety Car! The wind blew over one of the advertising hoardings at the final corner so two stewards nipped onto the track to stand it back up again.
07:24 Both Mercedes and Verstappen's Red Bull are now out on track - let's see what they can do.
07:21 Straight out the box, Leclerc sets a 1.19m743 to go second quickest overall.
07:20 14 drivers have now set times, with only the Aston Martins, the Mercedes', Russell and Verstappen yet to do so.
07:19 Raikkonen enters the 1m19s with a 1m19.944 as the track warms up.
07:17 Currently Tsunoda leads from Alonso and Perez.
07:16 Raikkonen is the first to enter the 1m20s with a 1m20.600.
07:14 Few more cars out on track now - both Alpines, both Alfa Romeos, both AlphaTauris and a few others.
