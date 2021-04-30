Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Portuguese GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • Verstappen and Bottas trade fastest times in Portuguese GP FP1
  • Hamilton admits to struggling with balance in the early stages
  • Russell goes fourth for Williams as one of the few on soft tyres 
  • Callum Ilott drives in place of Giovinazzi
Leaderboard
1. Bottas, Mercedes  
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Gasly, AlphaTauri
4. Russell, Williams
5. Hamilton, Mercedes
6. Sainz, Ferrari
7. Leclerc, Ferrari 
8. Stroll, Aston Martin
9. Ricciardo, McLaren 
10. Norris, McLaren
Status: Live
07:21 Verstappen then drops a 1m19.673s, suggesting the tyres weren't all that vibration-y. F1 drivers, eh?
07:20 "I can't even see where I'm going, there's so much vibration," Verstappen moans. He gets asked if he wants to come in, but decides he's more happy on track...
07:19 Soft tyre warm-up taking a couple of laps here, the drivers don't look amazingly confident on them straight out of the box. One to note for quali.
07:15 At least, Russell DID go P3, but then Gasly intervened and took the third-best time for himself with 15 minutes remaining.
07:14 Bottas gets us into the sub-1m20s, doing a 1m19.648s with a full house of purple sectors. "Arch-rival" Russell, meanwhile, goes P3.
07:13 Ilott goes above Raikkonen on his latest lap, and is just a couple of hundredths off Alonso's time. Raikkonen then went quicker, but track limits'd and lost the lap.
07:11 Bottas winds his time down to a 1m20.088s.
07:09 The Williamses have now found some pace - Russell is P9, Latifi P14. Not too shabby...
07:07 But Bottas is on softs now, and he slaps in a 1m20.221s. It'll do.
07:07 Verstappen went quicker with a 1m20.318s - still on the hard tyre.
07:06 Mazepin gets annoyed by Schumacher passing him on the straight. Good practice for the race, though...
07:05 A steady log of times being deleted - quite a few of them being Leclerc's. Latifi's just had his best time so far removed too, sticking back down at the bottom of the timesheets.
07:03 Verstappen now returns to the top with a 1m20.500s, after having a moan on the radio about the regen mode. That's 0.006s faster than Bottas.
07:01 At the halfway stage, our top 10 is: 1. Bottas, 2. Verstappen, 3. Hamilton, 4. Ricciardo, 5. Ocon, 6. Gasly, 7. Stroll, 8. Vettel, 9. Sainz, 10. Alonso.
06:59 Vettel had a moment and went into the wrong pitbox - dropping into the McLaren box instead. Maybe he's just manifesting another transfer...
06:56 Bottas did a 1m20.506s earlier to go top, so he's found something here that isn't George Russell in the middle of a corner...
06:56 We were about to write something about Ilott only being a tenth off Hamilton, but the latter driver spoils the fun and goes third.
06:53 There was perhaps more in that lap, Verstappen doing the cha-cha slide through the penultimate corner.
06:52 Verstappen now stabs home a lap to pick up P1, logging a 1m21.053s to go over 0.7s faster than Ricciardo's ex-headliner.
06:48 Verstappen's finally set a proper lap, and goes up to P3. Lots of hard tyre running at the moment - so, again, we'll see laptimes fall further in due course.
