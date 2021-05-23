Tickets Subscribe
F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • Verstappen continues to lead Bottas in F1 Monaco GP, with Sainz closing on the pair
  • Hamilton fails to make any places initially and remains sixth
  • Drama before the start as polesitter Leclerc fails to make the grid with driveshaft issue
  • Ferrari racer crashed in qualifying having set time good enough for pole
Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Sainz, Ferrari
4. Norris, McLaren
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Hamilton, Mercedes
7. Vettel, Aston Martin
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
10. Ocon, Alpine
Status: Live
09:21

Mazepin has been shown the black and white flag for exceeding track limits. We are only 14 laps into this race so the Russian is going to have to be very careful.
09:21
 
09:20

Perez joins the battle for the fastest lap point with a 1m15.949s. It is the prize they all really want...
09:19 The fastest lap point is back with Verstappen at this stage - a 1m16.265s. But those times will tumble.
09:17

Dad joke extraordinaire Vettel has pulled out a couple of seconds ahead of Perez, while the rest of the pack is also starting to stretch out a little.
09:16 Just a thought, who's Netflix filming this weekend?
09:15 There's Norris in P4 with a fastest lap now, logging a 1m16.655s - but he's still just under 3s away from ex-team-mate Sainz.
09:14

Who is the best driver to keep an eye out for from the midfield runners? It is Lance Stroll. He is currently P11 and the highest runner not on the softs, with the Aston Martin driver on the hards for an alternative strategy.
09:13 Verstappen and Bottas are, at the moment, trading fastest times at the front - with the gap now opened up to 1.5s after Verstappen logs a 1m16.722s.
09:10

Having had an elbows out start to the race, Perez in P8 is now tucked up under the rear wing of Vettel. But, as we know at Monaco, it is extremely tricky to find a way through.
09:10 Bottas got a little closer to Verstappen on the previous lap, but the Dutchman brings the laptimes into the 1m16s.
09:07 Verstappen kicks off the fastest lap fight with a 1m17.298s, as he seeks to build a break over Bottas.
09:06

Super start by Alonso who gains three places on the opening lap to move up to P14 - one of those was of course for the DNS for Leclerc.
09:05 The top six begins as you were, then - Verstappen ahead of Bottas, with Sainz, Norris, Gasly and Hamilton behind them.
09:04

Further back, Ocon and Perez go side-by-side at the first corner and it looks like the pair make minor contact but continue without any issues. But then Ocon gets mugged at the hairpin to lose places to Giovinazzi and Vettel.
09:05 Verstappen holds off Bottas to hold the lead into Turn 1! That's absolutely crucial around here.
09:03 The Monaco Grand Prix begins!
09:03 We've got a stopper in the Rascasse! An Alfa was stranded - but it's got going again.
09:00 The formation lap begins.
08:59 Sorry, that's Ricciardo on mediums, not Ocon. Ocon's on the soft tyre.
