F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Sainz, Ferrari
4. Norris, McLaren
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Hamilton, Mercedes
7. Vettel, Aston Martin
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
10. Ocon, Alpine
Mazepin has been shown the black and white flag for exceeding track limits. We are only 14 laps into this race so the Russian is going to have to be very careful.
Perez joins the battle for the fastest lap point with a 1m15.949s. It is the prize they all really want...
Dad joke extraordinaire Vettel has pulled out a couple of seconds ahead of Perez, while the rest of the pack is also starting to stretch out a little.
Who is the best driver to keep an eye out for from the midfield runners? It is Lance Stroll. He is currently P11 and the highest runner not on the softs, with the Aston Martin driver on the hards for an alternative strategy.
Having had an elbows out start to the race, Perez in P8 is now tucked up under the rear wing of Vettel. But, as we know at Monaco, it is extremely tricky to find a way through.
Super start by Alonso who gains three places on the opening lap to move up to P14 - one of those was of course for the DNS for Leclerc.
Further back, Ocon and Perez go side-by-side at the first corner and it looks like the pair make minor contact but continue without any issues. But then Ocon gets mugged at the hairpin to lose places to Giovinazzi and Vettel.