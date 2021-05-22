Tickets Subscribe
F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying

shares
comments

By: Megan White, Haydn Cobb

Summary

Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Sainz, Ferrari
3. Leclerc, Ferrari
4. Bottas, Mercedes
5. Perez, Red Bull
6. Norris, McLaren
7. Hamilton, Mercedes
8. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
9. Gasly, AlphaTauri
10. Vettel, Aston Martin
  • Monaco GP qualifying gets underway at 1400 BST
  • FP3 comes to an early end due to a second red flag
  • Schumacher crashes at Casino with three minutes left in the session
  • First red flag caused by Latifi hitting the wall at the Swimming Pool
  • Verstappen tops FP3 for Red Bull from Ferrari duo Sainz and Leclerc
  • Hamilton fails to put in a clean lap and is over half a second slower than Verstappen down in P7
Status: Live
07:17 We'll be back just before 2pm ahead of qualifying for the Monaco GP
07:16 Here's the full report from FP3: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-monaco-gp-verstappen-edges-sainz-in-fp3/6513199/
07:07 With just two hours until qualifying, Williams and Haas have both got their work cut out to get Latifi and Schumacher's cars ready
07:01 So, at the end of FP3, Verstappen leads from Sainz, Leclerc, Bottas and Perez
06:59 The session will not be restarted
06:58 That will be a big race against time to repair that Haas - huge amount of damage to Schumacher's car
06:58 Mick Schumacher has a big shunt coming out of Casino Square - session stopped
06:55 Mercedes currently down in P6 and P7
06:55 And Verstappen goes quickest, with a 1m11.294
06:51 Less than ten minutes to go and Sainz leads from Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton and Bottas
06:48 The action resumes with Verstappen first back out on track
06:47 The session will restart in two minutes - 11:48 BST / 12:48 local time
06:44 Replay shows Latifi took the entry too tight, clipped the barrier, flew over the raised kerb and went straight into the wall
06:44 Fair amount of damage on that Williams - they'll have a big job to get that ready for qualifying
06:42 Nicholas Latifi hits the wall at the Swimming Pool and the session is red flagged
06:42 Sainz goes even quicker with a 1m11.341!
06:40 Mercedes say neither driver is totally comfortable with the car today but let's see if that changes by this afternoon's qualifying
06:33 Lando Norris and one of the Ferraris almost collide as the track gets clogged up
06:31 Halfway through FP3 and Mercedes are currently half a second off the pace
06:27 Sainz goes quickest! He leads from Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton and Bottas
