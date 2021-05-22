Monaco GP qualifying gets underway at 1400 BST

FP3 comes to an early end due to a second red flag

Schumacher crashes at Casino with three minutes left in the session

First red flag caused by Latifi hitting the wall at the Swimming Pool

Verstappen tops FP3 for Red Bull from Ferrari duo Sainz and Leclerc

Hamilton fails to put in a clean lap and is over half a second slower than Verstappen down in P7