F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
By: Megan White, Haydn Cobb
07:17 We'll be back just before 2pm ahead of qualifying for the Monaco GP
07:16 Here's the full report from FP3: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-monaco-gp-verstappen-edges-sainz-in-fp3/6513199/
07:07 With just two hours until qualifying, Williams and Haas have both got their work cut out to get Latifi and Schumacher's cars ready
07:01 So, at the end of FP3, Verstappen leads from Sainz, Leclerc, Bottas and Perez
06:59 The session will not be restarted
06:58 That will be a big race against time to repair that Haas - huge amount of damage to Schumacher's car
06:58 Mick Schumacher has a big shunt coming out of Casino Square - session stopped
06:55 Mercedes currently down in P6 and P7
06:55 And Verstappen goes quickest, with a 1m11.294
06:51 Less than ten minutes to go and Sainz leads from Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton and Bottas
06:48 The action resumes with Verstappen first back out on track
06:47 The session will restart in two minutes - 11:48 BST / 12:48 local time
06:44 Replay shows Latifi took the entry too tight, clipped the barrier, flew over the raised kerb and went straight into the wall
06:44 Fair amount of damage on that Williams - they'll have a big job to get that ready for qualifying
06:42 Nicholas Latifi hits the wall at the Swimming Pool and the session is red flagged
06:42 Sainz goes even quicker with a 1m11.341!
06:40 Mercedes say neither driver is totally comfortable with the car today but let's see if that changes by this afternoon's qualifying
06:33 Lando Norris and one of the Ferraris almost collide as the track gets clogged up
06:31 Halfway through FP3 and Mercedes are currently half a second off the pace
06:27 Sainz goes quickest! He leads from Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton and Bottas
