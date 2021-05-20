F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
shares
comments
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Megan White
Summary
|
| Leaderboard
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Gasly, AlphaTauri
5. Sainz, Ferrari
6. Perez, Red Bull
7. Norris, McLaren
8. Vettel, Aston Martin
9. Latifi, Williams
10. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Status: Live
06:03 Raikkonen went a little too deep into the first corner. His foot was a little too Devote-d to the accelerator there...
06:02 Mercedes, meanwhile, looks finely planted on the mediums and Hamilton goes top with a 1m12.995s. Bottas is P2, just a tenth or so behind.
06:01 I remember back in the day when I used to be hooked on EA's F1 Manager game, I could never get the set-up right for this track. So I'd just give up on it.
05:58 Verstappen's up to the top with a 1m13.191s on the hard tyre. Red Bull looking quite good.
05:58 And that's the VSC over. Alonso biffed his front wing against the wall at Anthony Noghes - so perhaps that was the root of the issue.
05:54 We have a VSC for an incident at Turn 7.
05:51 Hamilton gets within two hundredths of a second of Sainz's headline time, setting a 1m13.404s. 404 fastest time not found.
05:48 Bottas is the next person into the 1m13s, with a 1m13.732s.
05:46 Sainz continues to bring down the times with a 1m13.388s.
05:45 Lots of running already in this first 15 minutes - Russell and Alonso already up to 12 laps a piece.
05:43 Leclerc has a gearbox failure - and that's expected to be a session-ender.
05:42 Sainz proves that with a 1m13.639, a full second (plus one thousandth) faster than Hamilton in P2.
05:41 The fastest FP1 time in 2019 - the last time we were here - was a 1m12.106s from Hamilton. So there's more time out there as the track evolves.
05:40 Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr drops a 1m14.457s in a rare spot of clean air.
05:39 Leclerc's Monaco woes continue - and fears the engine may be in trouble. He's in the clutches of his pit garage now.
05:38 Hamilton now does a 1m15.858s to go top - so we're winding down the times very quickly now in this opening 10 minutes.
05:36 But the times have, in that period, come down by another 3s, and Sainz is top with a 1m16.241s.
05:36 Leclerc managed to go top briefly despite an AlphaTauri in front of him - and he waves, presumably, to some friends on his cooldown lap.
05:34 Perez then does a 1m20.071s, before Bottas sends him packing with a 1m19.889s. Home hero Leclerc then does a 1m19.618s.
05:33 After a flurry of first laps, Raikkonen is first into the 1m20s, with a 1m20.926s.
Load comments