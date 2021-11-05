F1 Mexico City GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
shares
comments
By: Megan White, Jake Boxall-Legge
Summary
|
| Leaderboard
Status: Stopped
17:14 With that we shall bid you all a good evening. FP3 gets underway at 5pm GMT (11am local time) tomorrow, so be sure to check back then for all of the action from Mexico. Adiós!
17:09 Need a recap on what's just happened over the last hour? Look no further: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/mexican-f1-gp-fp2-report/6749587/
17:08
17:03 Sainz duly leads the runners behind the top two teams from Gasly, Leclerc, Tsunoda and Vettel. But it is mighty close.
17:01 There's the FP2 chequered flag. Verstappen will take the headlines ahead of Bottas, Hamilton and home hero Perez.
17:00 Both Mercedes drivers have switched to the hard tyres for these last few laps to get all that long run data goodness to digest overnight.
16:58 The 18 cars on the track are completing the last of the long runs with just a couple of minutes of FP2 to go. Any late gamblers for glory?
16:54 Ricciardo has joined Russell in a watching brief for the rest of this session as he pops up on the McLaren pitwall. He has completed just seven laps this session.
16:53 Latifi's moment has seen both Perez and Leclerc lose a lap each under the double yellow flag rule. I doubt they will lose much sleep over it.
16:51 Latifi almost comes a cropper at Turn 16 when the rear of his Williams steps out of line, but he slams on the brakes to stop just before the barrier. The Canadian engages reverse and is able to get going again. No harm done.
16:49 Get Alonso to the T20 Cricket World Cup, because that's a super catch. The Alpine driver gets it sideways between Turns 8 and 9 but controls the slide to keep his car facing the right way.
16:47 Plenty of practice starts to begin the race runs up and down the grid, with both Red Bulls opting for the mediums and both Mercedes are on the softs. Interesting stuff.
16:42 With just under 20 minutes to go in this session it looks like the soft tyre quali-style runs are over, with long runs now the order of the day.
16:41
16:39 Sainz on the softs moves up to fifth place with a 1m18.318s. Ferrari looking in good shape against their nearest rivals McLaren with Norris in P11 and Ricciardo in P14 in this session.
16:37 Bottas, who completed his first soft tyre run much earlier than the rest, goes for another quick lap to move up to second place with a 1m17.725s. That's still 0.424s off Verstappen's leading effort, which is quite a lot.
16:34 Perez has split the Mercedes pair to go third with a 1m17.871s. Further back Gasly leads the best of the rest field in fifth place, a tenth and a bit quicker than Sainz and Leclerc.
16:32 Here's the latest from Williams on Russell's issue: "No connection [to the loose screw problem]. We found an internal gearbox issue so are investigating now. Unfortunately George won’t be back out."
16:31 Verstappen, on the softs, extends his advantage at the top of the times with a 1m17.301s. He's got a 0.509s gap on Hamilton who set his lap, also on the softs, just ahead of him.
16:30 Mazepin will be off to see the stewards after FP2 for an incident at Turn 8. TV replays showed the Russian going wide at the corner and rather than backing off he got on the power and came mighty close to the wall.
Load comments