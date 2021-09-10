F1 Italian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and qualifying
By: James Newbold, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Bottas, Mercedes
4. Ricciardo, McLaren
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Perez, Red Bull
7. Norris, McLaren
8. Leclerc, Ferrari
9. Sainz, Ferrari
10. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
09:14 Leclerc has had a second lap struck off for track limits at Parabolica - Alonso joining him on the naughty step with two deleted in succession.
09:13 But no sooner have we finished typing than Verstappen usurps the Finn on his soft rubber, the Red Bull championship leader setting a 1m21.378s.
09:12 Perez improves, but only manages a 1m22.039s to slot him ahead of Norris. Instead, the first man into the 1m21s bracket is Bottas - who had been having a quiet session up to that point and had slipped down to P16. He rectifies that by going P1 with a 1m21.451s on the medium tyres.
09:10 Norris now goes third on a 1m22.103s, so it's currently a McLaren 1-3 with Gasly's AlphaTauri sandwiched in-between.
09:09 We anticipate the answer to that could be a Red Bull driver, as both Perez and Verstappen have now switched to softs.
09:07 Gasly punches in a 1m22.028s, just 0.025s slower than Ricciardo's benchmark. Who will be the first one into the 1m21s bracket?
09:07 Meanwhile Vettel makes a bit of a porridge of Turn 1, carrying too much speed and locking the right-front as he desperately attempts to make the corner, running deep through the right-hander and compromising his line for the left-hand exit. Messy one that.
09:05 Leclerc atones for his track limits violation and goes up to third, before Ricciardo goes fastest on a 1m22.003s. That's a good lap from the Australian, who is still using the medium.
09:03 It's all change now behind Perez and Hamilton at the top. Into third has gone Gasly, with his pursuer from last year Sainz once again right on his tail. Ricciardo has also moved up nicely into fifth.
09:02 Leclerc isn't the only one - Mick Schumacher has had his last two laps deleted for exceeding track limits at the same corner.
09:02 Leclerc won at Monza in 2019 and now charges up to second, just 0.049s behind Perez's benchmark time on a 1m22.176s. That is, until it is deleted for track limits at Parabolica.
09:00 The Alfa Romeos are looking good on the medium tyre. Driving for his F1 career, Giovinazzi goes fourth on a 1m22.957s, while Kubica has moved up to P11.
08:59 The Haas drivers have bolted on softs. That explains Mazepin's sudden jump up to P12 in the order.
08:57 Verstappen reports that he has "no rear grip" exiting the first chicane. With traction zones so crucial to laptimes at Monza - you lose time all the way down the straight for every momentary loss in applying the power - that will be a key point for Red Bull's engineers to work on.
08:56 Perez needs a good showing this weekend after a tough Zandvoort weekend where he was eliminated in Q1 and had to fight his way through from the back after an engine change, being outclassed by his victorious team-mate and Gasly's fourth-placed AlphaTauri. Can he bounce back at the track where he famously finished second for Sauber in 2012?
08:55 Verstappen improves but only goes third on a 1m22.571s, while Vettel also improves but stays fourth for Aston on a 1m23.119s.
08:54 Verstappen has now switched to mediums - but it's Perez who makes the first impression on the leaderboard by setting fastest second and third sectors to go top on a 1m22.127s.
08:53 Hamilton currently fastest in all three sectors, two tenths up on Perez as we creep towards the halfway point in the session. Both set their times on mediums, while Verstappen (+1.0s) was on hards when he set his time. Bottas (+1.3s) was also on mediums, but as ever it's tricky to tell what fuel loads everybody is running.
08:50 Norris has missed the apex at Turn 2 several times already, and now does so again. Autosport GP Editor Alex Kalinauckas is watching down at the first chicane and reports that the McLaren locked its wheels last time through.
