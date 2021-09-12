Tickets Subscribe
F1 Italian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White

Summary

  • Italian GP is underway
  • Ricciardo leads from Verstappen and Norris
  • Virtual Safety Car after Giovinazzi lost his front wing making contact with Sainz
  • Both AlphaTauris out of the race

Leaderboard

  1. Ricciardo, McLaren
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Norris, McLaren
  4. Hamilton, Mercedes
  5. Leclerc, Ferrari
  6. Sainz, Ferrari
  7. Perez, Red Bull
  8. Stroll, Aston Martin
  9. Alonso, Alpine
  10. Ocon, Alpine
Status: Live
09:12 During the first lap action we've not had a chance to update Bottas's progress from the back of the grid. He's just blasted by Russell on the main straight to take P13.
09:12 The Sainz/Giovinazzi contact is now under investigation.
09:11 Double DNF for AlphaTauri - Gasly's pre-race mechanical worries have come true as he retires at the end of lap four.
09:11 Leclerc's put some distance between himself and team-mate Sainz, who is now under attack from Perez over sixth.
09:10 Behind the clashes of the frontrunners, Vettel was shown the gravel by team-mate Stroll which forced the German driver to back out of it. He's dropped behind Stroll, Alonso, Ocon and Latifi and is P12.
09:08 Verstappen hits back with a 1m25.808s, some way quicker than Ricciardo, to get within DRS range.
09:08 Giovinazzi gets going again and pits at the end of the first lap for a new front wing. He returns to the action in P19 - Tsunoda did not make the start of this race and is out.
09:07

Giovinazzi appears to run over the kerbs at the chicane, right behind the clash between Hamilton and Verstappen, and coming back on the tack clips Sainz's Ferrari. That sends the Italian driver into a bump with the wall.
09:07 We had a brief VSC period, but we're back up and running again! Ricicardo leads, and is trying to break away from Verstappen, with Norris a little bit further behind.
09:05 At the first chicane Giovinazzi is spun around! The Italian made a super start overtaking Sainz but then in congestion at the braking zone it all got a bit messy.
09:05 Hamilton then goes side-by-side with Verstappen into the second chicane, but the two touch - and Norris gets third once again!
09:04 That's a lovely start from Ricciardo, who outdrags Verstappen into the chicane and into the lead! Hamilton clears Norris off the line and claims P3.
09:03 And the 2021 Italian Grand Prix is go!
09:02 The cars line up, ready to get going into Turn 1...
09:01 Brake problem for Tsunoda, then - that's stopping him getting into the race so far.
09:00 The formation lap begins now.
08:59 Tyre news: Hamilton, Kubica, Bottas and Gasly start on hard tyres, everyone else begins on mediums.
08:55 Nightmare for AlphaTauri - Tsunoda's being wheeled back to the pitlane. Gasly will start from the pitlane as well; a horrible situation for the team at its home race.
08:54 Just over five minutes to go until the Italian Grand Prix kicks off for the formation lap.
08:49
 
