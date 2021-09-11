Tickets Subscribe
F1 Italian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP2 and Sprint

By: Stephen Lickorish, Megan White

Summary

Summary
  • FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix is underway
  • Hamilton leads from Bottas and Verstappen
  • Session resumed after a red flag caused by Sainz hitting the wall at Turn 8
  • Bottas qualified on pole for this afternoon's sprint race ahead of Hamilton and Verstappen
Leaderboard
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Bottas, Mercedes
  3. Verstappen, Red Bull
  4. Perez, Red Bull
  5. Ocon, Alpine
  6. Kubica, Alfa Romeo
  7. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
  8. Alonso, Alpine
  9. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  10. Norris, McLaren
Status: Live
06:56 We've now got less than five minutes of this disjointed session remaining. Time for a few more quick laps.
06:55 "I need to stop," says Leclerc, adding he can't explain why on the radio. Not sure what's up with the other Ferrari driver.
06:53 The Aston Martins aren't looking particularly fast in this session - even Mazepin is currently faster than the green cars, not that we know what fuel loads etc they're using.
06:49 After completing that lap, Leclerc then tucks in behind Hamilton through Curva Grande before getting ahead into the Roggia chicane.
06:48 Leclerc was joining his crashed team-mate Sainz at the very bottom of the leaderboard but has now improved up to 10th on the medium compound.
06:47 Hamilton now goes half a second quicker than Verstappen on the soft tyres with a 1m23.246s, as Bottas goes two tenths slower than his Mercedes team-mate.
06:46 "In terms of de-rates, the car is doing what it wants," reports Vettel - sounds like he's not sure when the Aston Martin is slowing to harvest energy.
06:45 Kubica now joins his Alfa team-mate Giovinazzi at the sharp end of the timesheets, going two tenths quicker to take fourth spot.
06:44 But now Ocon goes quicker, the Alpine instead taking third behind the two Red Bulls.
06:44 Giovinazzi and Latifi are the first notable improvers and go third and fourth after that pause in proceedings.
06:43 "Carlos has been preliminary cleared but they will do another check in an hour," Ferrari informs race director Michael Masi.
06:41 Almost all the drivers, have now returned to the track, while the Ferrari garage is being all boarded up to hide the repair work going on.
06:39 That red flag disrupted a number of teams' long runs and now there's just 20 minutes to go - but no-one is rushing to get back out
06:38 The Ferrari is now all cleared up and the session gets back under way.
06:37 Alex adds: "I noticed the Ferraris generally looked a bit less stable than the rest all session through the second apex (which Sainz never got to). Not loose, just less poised. Leclerc was the same."
06:35 That crash happened right in front of our man on the Monza ground, ALEX KALINAUCKAS. Here's one of the pics he managed to get.

 
06:33 The Ferrari is now on the back of a flatbed truck on its way back to the pitlane.
06:31 This is now Sainz's third crash in the past four weekends. There's still four hours before the sprint race begins but there's a lot of work for Ferrari to do.
06:30 Replays show him losing the back end of the car as he accelerates out of the first part of Ascari and is speared directly into the barriers. Quite a big crash and Sainz now heads into the medical car.
06:28 "Are you OK?" the team asks. "That hurt a bit, but I'm OK," comes the weary response.
