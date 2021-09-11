F1 Italian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP2 and Sprint
By: Stephen Lickorish, Megan White
06:56 We've now got less than five minutes of this disjointed session remaining. Time for a few more quick laps.
06:55 "I need to stop," says Leclerc, adding he can't explain why on the radio. Not sure what's up with the other Ferrari driver.
06:53 The Aston Martins aren't looking particularly fast in this session - even Mazepin is currently faster than the green cars, not that we know what fuel loads etc they're using.
06:49 After completing that lap, Leclerc then tucks in behind Hamilton through Curva Grande before getting ahead into the Roggia chicane.
06:48 Leclerc was joining his crashed team-mate Sainz at the very bottom of the leaderboard but has now improved up to 10th on the medium compound.
06:47 Hamilton now goes half a second quicker than Verstappen on the soft tyres with a 1m23.246s, as Bottas goes two tenths slower than his Mercedes team-mate.
06:46 "In terms of de-rates, the car is doing what it wants," reports Vettel - sounds like he's not sure when the Aston Martin is slowing to harvest energy.
06:45 Kubica now joins his Alfa team-mate Giovinazzi at the sharp end of the timesheets, going two tenths quicker to take fourth spot.
06:44 But now Ocon goes quicker, the Alpine instead taking third behind the two Red Bulls.
06:44 Giovinazzi and Latifi are the first notable improvers and go third and fourth after that pause in proceedings.
06:43 "Carlos has been preliminary cleared but they will do another check in an hour," Ferrari informs race director Michael Masi.
06:41 Almost all the drivers, have now returned to the track, while the Ferrari garage is being all boarded up to hide the repair work going on.
06:39 That red flag disrupted a number of teams' long runs and now there's just 20 minutes to go - but no-one is rushing to get back out
06:38 The Ferrari is now all cleared up and the session gets back under way.
06:37 Alex adds: "I noticed the Ferraris generally looked a bit less stable than the rest all session through the second apex (which Sainz never got to). Not loose, just less poised. Leclerc was the same."
06:35 That crash happened right in front of our man on the Monza ground, ALEX KALINAUCKAS. Here's one of the pics he managed to get.
06:33 The Ferrari is now on the back of a flatbed truck on its way back to the pitlane.
06:31 This is now Sainz's third crash in the past four weekends. There's still four hours before the sprint race begins but there's a lot of work for Ferrari to do.
06:30 Replays show him losing the back end of the car as he accelerates out of the first part of Ascari and is speared directly into the barriers. Quite a big crash and Sainz now heads into the medical car.
06:28 "Are you OK?" the team asks. "That hurt a bit, but I'm OK," comes the weary response.
