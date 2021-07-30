Summary

FP1 is underway at the Hungaroring in dry conditions

Alonso and Tsunoda suffer wild spins at Turn 4.

Bottas fastest at the halfway point with a 1m17.616s (softs).

Red flag with 17 minutes remaining. Tsunoda has a high-speed spin and finds the barriers at Turn 4.

Session back underway.

Verstappen tops FP1 for Red Bull 0.061s faster than Bottas, Hamilton third.