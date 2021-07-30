F1 Hungarian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
shares
comments
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Tom Howard
Summary
| Summary
| Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Sainz, Ferrari
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Alonso, Alpine
7. Leclerc, Ferrari
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Norris, McLaren
10. Stroll, Aston Martin
Status: Live
06:40 Here's the report from FP1 - we'll be back a little later for the second practice sesh! https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-hungarian-gp-verstappen-leads-bottas-and-hamilton-in-fp1/6638979/
06:33 Ocon, Tsunoda, Vettel, Ricciardo, Russell, Latifi, Schumacher, Kubica, Mazepin and Giovinazzi complete the second half of the order.
06:32 It's Verstappen, Bottas, Hamilton, Sainz, Gasly, Alonso, Leclerc, Perez, Norris and Stroll who make up the top 10.
06:30 And there's the chequered flag, as FP1 now comes to an end.
06:28 Perez moves up to eighth on his first soft run, going about two tenths faster than Norris in ninth.
06:24 Hamilton couldn't quite decide whether to get a bit racey with Leclerc there, but eventually elected to hang back. Practicing for Sunday, perhaps.
06:21 Verstappen goes quickest with a 1m17.555s, pipping Bottas' best by less than a tenth.
06:19 Little bit close in the pitlane there between, well, you know who.
06:18 The majority are bolting on softs, although Bottas has elected to pop out on the hard compound having done his soft runs.
06:17 Anyway, the session's gone green once more.
06:16 The rear of the car looked to repeat its Paul Ricard shimmy, so the gearbox might be at risk here.
06:15 Tsunoda hit the barrier at Turn 4, the car just got loose and he rear-ended the wall.
06:12 Ah, there's a red flag. Timing screen suggests Tsunoda may be the cause.
06:11 "Argh, I've got traffic every lap," complains Leclerc. He's currently in P6 at the moment.
06:10 20 minutes remain in this session - Bottas, Hamilton and Sainz make up the top three so far.
06:10 Big wiggle at the final turn for Norris, who just ran out of grip and had to stick on some opposite lock to correct it.
06:06 Sainz is now up to third - Ferrari showing a decent turn of pace at this circuit so far.
06:02 Gasly then goes third-quickest, as Hamilton asks for more front wing to dial out some understeer in the car.
06:01 Alonso gets up to third on his first soft-tyre run, as Tsunoda pokes in a laptime good enough for fourth.
06:00 Hamilton goes up to second, going 0.3s slower than Bottas' time.
Load comments