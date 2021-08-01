Tickets Subscribe
F1 Hungarian GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Tom Howard, Megan White

Summary

Summary:
  • The Hungarian Grand Prix is underway 
  • Race red flagged after huge collision at turn one
  • Perez, Stroll, Leclerc and Bottas out
Leaderboard:
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Ocon, Alpine
  3. Vettel, Aston Martin
  4. Sainz, Ferrari
  5. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  6. Latifi, Williams
  7. Alonso, Alpine
  8. Russell, Williams
  9. Verstappen, Red Bull
  10. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
Status: Live
09:31 We should be good to go soon, as the sky brightens up. We'll let you know what kind of start we get shortly...
09:26 Amazingly Latifi has made up the most places from this. He is up a cracking 12 spots and sits in P6.
09:24
 
09:23 Vettel had a really poor getaway, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise - the four-time champion sits in third.
09:20 Norris was sitting in P15 after a stop to fix some of the damage incurred from the Turn 1 melee.
09:19 McLaren have confirmed they will retire Norris from the race.
09:19 If you've just joined us, here's why we're under a red flag: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/hungarian-gp-red-flagged-as-bottas-takes-out-norris-verstappen/6640466/
09:18 The race will resume in about 15 minutes' time.
09:18 Alfa Romeo are fitting a new nose and front wing on Kimi Raikkonen's car. The Finn emerged ninth after all that.
09:16 Also appears Lando Norris may be facing an unsafe release having been sent out directly in front of Giovinazzi.
09:16 Huge damage to Norris' floor - his McLaren has been wheeled back into the garage to try and whip it back into shape.
09:15 Stroll played a bit of a role in that Turn 1 chaos. The Aston Martin driver damaged his nose after contact with Leclerc.
09:13 So that's shaken things up a bit, hasn't it? Ocon, Vettel et al made big progress by arriving late on the scene and nipping down the inside.
09:10 Gasly, Ricciardo, Verstappen, Mazepin, Norris and Giovinazzi complete the runners left.
09:09 As it stands, the order is thus: Hamilton leads from Ocon, Vettel third, from Sainz, Tsunoda, Latifi, Alonso, Russell, Raikkonen and Schumacher - that's your top 10.
09:09 Verstappen returned from the pits after his stop in P13.
09:08 Red Bull confirms Verstappen has lost his right hand side barge-board.
09:08 Ah, red flag now. Too much debris to clear.
09:08 Norris has also has come in for a new nose and tyres. He rejoins in P15.
09:07 Verstappen has pitted. Damage to the floor on his Red Bull. He came into the pits in P9.
