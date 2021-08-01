F1 Hungarian GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Tom Howard, Megan White
09:31 We should be good to go soon, as the sky brightens up. We'll let you know what kind of start we get shortly...
09:26 Amazingly Latifi has made up the most places from this. He is up a cracking 12 spots and sits in P6.
09:24
09:23 Vettel had a really poor getaway, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise - the four-time champion sits in third.
09:20 Norris was sitting in P15 after a stop to fix some of the damage incurred from the Turn 1 melee.
09:19 McLaren have confirmed they will retire Norris from the race.
09:19 If you've just joined us, here's why we're under a red flag: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/hungarian-gp-red-flagged-as-bottas-takes-out-norris-verstappen/6640466/
09:18 The race will resume in about 15 minutes' time.
09:18 Alfa Romeo are fitting a new nose and front wing on Kimi Raikkonen's car. The Finn emerged ninth after all that.
09:16 Also appears Lando Norris may be facing an unsafe release having been sent out directly in front of Giovinazzi.
09:16 Huge damage to Norris' floor - his McLaren has been wheeled back into the garage to try and whip it back into shape.
09:15 Stroll played a bit of a role in that Turn 1 chaos. The Aston Martin driver damaged his nose after contact with Leclerc.
09:13 So that's shaken things up a bit, hasn't it? Ocon, Vettel et al made big progress by arriving late on the scene and nipping down the inside.
09:10 Gasly, Ricciardo, Verstappen, Mazepin, Norris and Giovinazzi complete the runners left.
09:09 As it stands, the order is thus: Hamilton leads from Ocon, Vettel third, from Sainz, Tsunoda, Latifi, Alonso, Russell, Raikkonen and Schumacher - that's your top 10.
09:09 Verstappen returned from the pits after his stop in P13.
09:08 Red Bull confirms Verstappen has lost his right hand side barge-board.
09:08 Ah, red flag now. Too much debris to clear.
09:08 Norris has also has come in for a new nose and tyres. He rejoins in P15.
09:07 Verstappen has pitted. Damage to the floor on his Red Bull. He came into the pits in P9.
