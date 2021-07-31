F1 Hungarian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
By: James Newbold, Stefan Mackley
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Bottas, Mercedes
4. Sainz, Ferrari
5. Leclerc, Ferrari
6. Norris, McLaren
7. Perez, Red Bull
8. Ricciardo, McLaren
9. Alonso, Alpine
10. Stroll, Aston Martin
Status: Live
07:15 That'll be all from us for now as we pause for the lunch break. But remember, qualifying kicks off this afternoon at 14:00 BST, and we'll be bringing you build up right here. Don't miss it!
07:15 Here's the full report from FP3, as Hamilton laid down the gauntlet ahead of what promises to be another thrilling qualifying scrap with Verstapen this afternoon: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-hungarian-gp-hamilton-tops-final-practice-ahead-of-verstappen/6639574/
07:12
07:12 Plenty of news threads to keep an eye out for during the lunch break - not least the outcome of that clumsy pitlane tangle for Giovinazzi and Stroll, who fortunately appeared to escape unharmed.
07:07
07:07 At the back end of the grid, despite his shunt Schumacher was over half a second quicker than Mazepin in that session - but may not get the chance to show it in qualifying with such extensive repairs needed.
07:05 The big outlier from the top teams is Perez, who languishes down in P7 in the second Red Bull with the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc plus Norris's McLaren ahead. Work to do for the Mexican in the lunchbreak we reckon.
07:04 Verstappen is just under a tenth shy of Hamilton, but still interestingly has the fastest first sector, with the Mercedes performing better around the rest of the lap. Bottas is shunted down to third in the end, having been in the top two all weekend up to now.
07:02 That's the end of the session then - after that flurry of times, it's Hamilton who ends up on top for the first time all weekend.
07:02 But Gasly doesn't end the session in the top 10 as Stroll improves to take that spot off him - just over a tenth between the Aston driver in P10 and Ocon in P12 suggests it will be mighty close come qualifying for that all-important Q3 berth.
07:01 Down in the pack, the AlphaTauris have made improvements; Gasly bumping in-between the two Alpines into P10 (with Alonso also going quicker to displace his team-mate Ocon) while Tsunoda has moved up to P14.
07:00 And the replays show just where Bottas lost the time - a big understeer into the chicane followed by a lock-up as he ploughed straight over the run-off. A messy moment that will do his confidence no good at all ahead of qualifying.
06:59 Bottas's last lap was in the 1m22s, so he doesn't improve and stays third.
06:58 Sure enough, the incident between Giovinazzi and Stroll has been noted by the stewards and will be investigated after the session.
06:57 Ricciardo has moved up to P8 ahead of Ocon and Alonso, who sit on the proverbial Q3 bubble ahead of Vettel, Stroll, Gasly, Raikkonen, Russell, Latifi and Tsunoda down in P17.
06:57 Behind, Leclerc moves ahead of Norris just behind Sainz, while Perez improves but only to P7 - a difficult afternoon lies in wait for the second Red Bull driver it seems.
06:56 Improvements are coming thick and fast - Hamilton goes top on a 1m16.826s, just ahead of Verstappen on a 1m16.914s. What can Bottas do?
06:55 Oh dear, a very avoidable clash in the pitlane between Stroll and Giovinazzi as Alfa Romeo send the Italian out into the path of the Aston - Giovinazzi just doing enough to slow and minimise contact, with Stroll running over his front wing with his right-rear tyre. Expect action from the stewards on that one.
06:53 As a reminder of the order at the moment, it's Bottas from Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Gasly, Raikkonen and Latifi making up an eclectic top 10.
06:53 Everybody who has gone out is on the soft, so expect a bit of a shakeup in the order as drivers contest their final quali sims.
