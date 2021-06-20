Tickets Subscribe
F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard

Summary

  • Hamilton grabs the lead on Lap 1 after Verstappen runs wide at Turn 1. 
  • Formula 1's French GP will get underway at 1500 local time (1400 BST)
  • Verstappen starts on pole from Hamilton, Bottas and Perez on row 2
Leaderboard
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Bottas, Mercedes
  4. Perez, Red Bull
  5. Sainz, Ferrari
  6. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  7. Leclerc, Ferrari
  8. Ricciardo, McLaren
  9. Norris, McLaren
  10. Vettel, Aston Martin
Status: Live
09:27 Bottas had a lock-up at Turn 3, going too deep and snatching at the brakes.
09:26

And the Aston Martin driver duly gets the move done in good time, under braking at Turn 8, to take 10th place from Alonso. The Alpine driver is really struggling on his medium tyres.
09:27 "A lot more degradation than anyone anticipated," Sainz reports. Nobody's very happy on track, but if it yields an extra stop it might shake things up...
09:25

Vettel, the first of the hard tyre runners, is now reeling in Alonso in the hunt for P10.
09:25 Hamilton's extended the gap over Verstappen to 2s, while continuing to lament the state of his tyres. Bottas is slowly being reeled in by Perez, meanwhile.
09:23

After a couple of laps of sizing up Alonso, Ricciardo makes his move at Turn 8 to take eighth place, and that invites Norris to join the party as he gets by the Alpine driver between Turns 10-11. Double dose of delight for McLaren.
09:22 Hamilton reports graining on the front - which you can kind of drive through a bit, as Bottas says he's on top it of at the moment. You can see a little bit of a darker band on the fronts.
09:20 Stroll is up to 14th place after getting by Raikkonen on the back straight and under braking for the chicane.
09:18 "Tyres are getting hot," Hamilton reports, still worried about their overall lifespan.
09:17

After his early squabbles with Leclerc, Alonso, in eighth place, is dropping back and coming under pressure from Ricciardo behind him.
09:16 Bottas is now edging to within DRS range of Verstappen now, having shaved a tenth off Verstappen in each of the last three laps.
09:14
 
09:14

Tsunoda has cleared both Williams and is up to P16, but he may struggle to find further progress so straightforward with Stroll up ahead next.
09:14 Bottas logs a 1m39.293s for our fastest lap so far, edging closer to Verstappen.
09:12

Schumacher hasn't made the most of his best F1 starting position as he's now in last place having been overtaken by team-mate Mazepin, who eased him aside and off the track at Turn 4 for good measure.
09:13 Nice battle shaping up with Gasly and the Ferraris for fifth - all very evenly spaced at the moment. Gasly, however, says the 'balance is a disaster'...
09:10

Stroll and Raikkonen, who started out of position having been caught out by red flags in Q1 yesterday, have both made progress up the order. Raikkonen is up to P14 with Stroll directly behind him at the moment.
09:08

Further back Vettel gets ahead of Ocon for 11th place at the chicane that splits the back straight on the second lap, while Tsunoda has made a super start from the pitlane as he is already up to 17th place.
09:09 Verstappen gets our fastest lap so far, but Hamilton was just a hundredth off - classic Hamilton "tyre struggles"!
09:08 "Check my left rear, no grip out here," Hamilton says. Verstappen's 1.2s behind him now.
