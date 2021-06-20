F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
And the Aston Martin driver duly gets the move done in good time, under braking at Turn 8, to take 10th place from Alonso. The Alpine driver is really struggling on his medium tyres.
Vettel, the first of the hard tyre runners, is now reeling in Alonso in the hunt for P10.
After a couple of laps of sizing up Alonso, Ricciardo makes his move at Turn 8 to take eighth place, and that invites Norris to join the party as he gets by the Alpine driver between Turns 10-11. Double dose of delight for McLaren.
After his early squabbles with Leclerc, Alonso, in eighth place, is dropping back and coming under pressure from Ricciardo behind him.
Tsunoda has cleared both Williams and is up to P16, but he may struggle to find further progress so straightforward with Stroll up ahead next.
Schumacher hasn't made the most of his best F1 starting position as he's now in last place having been overtaken by team-mate Mazepin, who eased him aside and off the track at Turn 4 for good measure.
Stroll and Raikkonen, who started out of position having been caught out by red flags in Q1 yesterday, have both made progress up the order. Raikkonen is up to P14 with Stroll directly behind him at the moment.
Further back Vettel gets ahead of Ocon for 11th place at the chicane that splits the back straight on the second lap, while Tsunoda has made a super start from the pitlane as he is already up to 17th place.