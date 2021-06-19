07:07 Ferrari then appears to be leading the midfield once again, but between Sainz in third and Leclerc 11th is a swarm of drivers that will be ready to pick up the ball and run with it if there's any Ferrari finger trouble. Norris was an impressive three tenths quicker than Alonso in the best of the Alpines, who just shades Ocon, Gasly and Ricciardo in tenth.