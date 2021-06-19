F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
By: James Newbold, Haydn Cobb
Status: Live
07:09 That's all from us for now. We'll be back in just under 90 minutes to bring you the build-up to what promises to be an exciting qualifying session. Thanks for following along and see you soon.
07:08 Here's your full FP3 report as an on-form Verstappen brought his A-game: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-french-gp-verstappen-beats-bottas-to-top-spot-in-fp3/6585241/
07:08
07:07
07:07 Ferrari then appears to be leading the midfield once again, but between Sainz in third and Leclerc 11th is a swarm of drivers that will be ready to pick up the ball and run with it if there's any Ferrari finger trouble. Norris was an impressive three tenths quicker than Alonso in the best of the Alpines, who just shades Ocon, Gasly and Ricciardo in tenth.
07:05 Even if Mercedes can't close the gap to Ferrari, Bottas will be pleased that he's continued to shade Hamilton - the seven-time world champion is a subdued fifth in the FP3 standings, behind Sainz and Perez.
07:04 There we have it - Verstappen utterly dominant in FP3, putting in a warning sign to Mercedes with that rather impressive gap. Can the Black Arrows repurpose the so-called 'magic' button to give them something out of the blue for qualifying? They may need it...
07:01 The chequered flag comes out, and third-place man Sainz finishes a lap that was good enough for P7 had it not been immediately struck off for track limits.
07:00 Leclerc pits from P11 in this session, which means there will be only one Ferrari in the top 10. But both Alpines and McLarens are there, along with Gasly's AlphaTauri. Which of them will be disappointed come qualifying in the scramble to make Q3?
06:58 As we say that, Vettel has switched back to softs and improves to P14 on a 1m33.200s, while Tsunoda improves to a 1m32.900s which is swiftly deleted for track limits.
06:57 Looking down at the tail end of the field, Russell is again showing good form in the Williams and is currently P15. Beneath him and potentially concerned about Q1 elimination are Tsunoda, Vettel, Latifi and the Haas drivers.
06:56 Five minutes remain in the session. Verstappen is back in the garage and sitting pretty on what amounts to a rather comfortable advantage.
06:55
06:54
06:53 Hamilton goes again, but can't improve and posts a 1m32.570s before coming back to the pits. Much work for Mercedes to do between sessions we reckon, as that's a yawning gulf to Verstappen.
06:51 Well, it's not the kind of improvement Gasly would be looking for as he moves up to P9, just ahead of Ricciardo.
06:50 Gasly, up in fourth earlier, has now been shuffled back to P12 but is on a hot lap that could put him back amongst the sharp end.
06:49 Verstappen quickest in the second and third sectors outright, but Bottas still retains the fastest first sector time. So perhaps still more room for Red Bull to improve? That's a scary thought, as Verstappen currently sits on a 0.74s advantage.
06:48 And now for a statement lap from Verstappen - it's a 1m31.300s for the Red Bull man, who becomes the first driver all weekend to break into the 1m31s bracket.
06:47 There's a turn-up for the books. Sainz now goes second for Ferrari on a 1m32.195s, while Perez turns a somewhat disappointing session around with a 1m32.238s to go third quickest.
