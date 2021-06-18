Bottas fastest in French GP FP1 as F1 returns to Paul Ricard after a year's absence, leading Hamilton in a Mercedes 1-2.

Several drivers test circuit limits at Turn 2, including Bottas who damages the front wing on his Mercedes over the exit kerb, and Sainz who spins and flat-spots a set of softs.

Vettel spins at Turn 11 and damages his Aston Martin's rear wing.