F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
By: Tom Howard, James Newbold
Status: Live
06:41 Free Practice 2 is scheduled for 2pm BST.
06:39 Aston Martin struggled with Vettel damaging his car after finding the barriers. He could only manage P15 behind team-mate Lance Stroll.
06:37 Alfa Romeo enjoyed a strong session with Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen in P12 and P13 respectively.
06:36 It proved to be a difficult session for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc only P11 with Carlos Sainz P16 after his troubles.
06:36 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) round out the top 10.
06:35 Esteban Ocon is the best of the rest in fifth as Alpine shine on home soil. Team-mate Fernando Alonso is seventh behind McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo.
06:34 Red Bull's Max Verstappen is 0.432s shy of the pace in third with Sergio Perez in fourth.
06:33 Its a Mercedes one-two in FP1. Valtteri Bottas fastest with a 1m33.448s on the softs. He is 0.3s faster than team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
06:31 Chequered flag for FP1.
06:30 Bottas going for one last flying lap on the hards.
06:29 Verstappen runs off the road and fails to rejoin through the bollards.
06:24 Ocon is only 0.8s behind pacesetter Bottas.
06:24 Ocon underlines Alpine's strong pace to snatch P5 while team-mate Alonso is in P7.
06:21 Gasly drops to P7 now as Ricciardo fires in a time to take P5 for McLaren.
06:21 Gasly climbs to P6 in the AlphaTauri with an impressive lap on the softs.
06:19 Heading into the final 10 minutes now.
06:18 Ferrari are some way adrift of the pace at the moment. Charles Leclerc is P9 some 1.5s shy of Bottas. Sainz after his spin and struggles is only P15, 0.3s slower than his team-mate.
06:13 Alonso jumps into P5 with a decent effort for Alpine.
06:10 There might be some floor damage on Verstappen's car after his hop over the kerbs.
