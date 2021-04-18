F1 Emilia Romagna GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White
The Gasly-shaped block from earlier has stretched out the F1 midfield – mostly due to the varying success rate of each driver getting past the AlphaTauri man before he pitted.
Gasly, somewhat belatedly, pits to bin off his wets for inters. He has come out in P18 and a long, long way back.
Sainz, still in seventh place, has had his second off-track moment into the gravel, but the Ferrari driver avoids any major drama and gets going again.
Ocon and Vettel, who both pitted under the safety car to get rid of the full wets for inters, are now the next up to fight Gasly who is still so slow on the wet tyres.
Gasly's last lap was 10 seconds slower than the leaders, which, around Imola, is a lot. Bottas and Russell have also got ahead of Gasly now.
Gasly is quickly becoming the cork in the F1 midfield bottle. Stroll, after briefly getting ahead while running over the gravel at the first chicane, gets the move done on lap 12 to take P8.
Sainz follows his former team-mate through to overtake Gasly for seventh place. The AlphaTauri driver is now fending off pressure from both Stroll and Bottas.
The next time around Norris repeats the trick and clearly can find super drive out of the final corner. The McLaren driver is up to sixth, with Gasly struggling on the full wet tyres.
All-out war in the F1 midfield! Gasly-Norris-Sainz-Stroll are trading places. They all struggle for drive at the final corner, but Norris gets the run on them all to move up to seventh just behind Gasly.