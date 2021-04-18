Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Emilia Romagna GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White

Summary

  • F1 Emilia Romagna GP is underway
  • Verstappen leads from Hamilton and Leclerc
  • 10 second stop-and-go penalty for Perez for overtaking behind the safety car
  • McLaren swaps Ricciardo and Norris' positions

Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Hamilton, Mercedes
3. Leclerc, Ferrari
4. Perez, Red Bull
5. Norris, McLaren
6. Ricciardo, McLaren
7. Sainz, Ferrari
8. Stroll, Aston Martin
9. Bottas, Mercedes
10. Russell, Williams
Status: Live
09:36

The Gasly-shaped block from earlier has stretched out the F1 midfield – mostly due to the varying success rate of each driver getting past the AlphaTauri man before he pitted.
09:36 Norris is dropping Ricciardo at this stage, so it seems like the right call at the moment. He's 3s ahead of Ricciardo, and 13s behind Perez.
09:35 Ricciardo dutifully moves aside, letting Norris up into fifth to go and chase Perez. After all, McLaren has Perez's 10-second penalty to capitalise on...
09:33 "I have a lot more pace at the moment and I can't use it - I need clean air," says Norris, hinting to McLaren that they should perhaps enact the ol' switcheroo...
09:32

Gasly, somewhat belatedly, pits to bin off his wets for inters. He has come out in P18 and a long, long way back.
09:32 Norris has closed back up to Ricciardo now, as they both lap the #9 Haas.
09:31

Sainz, still in seventh place, has had his second off-track moment into the gravel, but the Ferrari driver avoids any major drama and gets going again.
09:30

Ocon and Vettel, who both pitted under the safety car to get rid of the full wets for inters, are now the next up to fight Gasly who is still so slow on the wet tyres.
09:29 Verstappen's noticed that Hamilton is closing in, and has logged a 1m27.740s on that previous lap to open the gap.
09:27

Gasly's last lap was 10 seconds slower than the leaders, which, around Imola, is a lot. Bottas and Russell have also got ahead of Gasly now.
09:27 It's a 10-second time penalty for Perez, for re-passing Ricciardo and Gasly after going off-track under the safety car.
09:26

Gasly is quickly becoming the cork in the F1 midfield bottle. Stroll, after briefly getting ahead while running over the gravel at the first chicane, gets the move done on lap 12 to take P8.
09:26 Norris clears Ricciardo briefly, because the Australian reclaims fifth from his McLaren team-mate.
09:25 Hamilton's broken front wing isn't causing too many issues-  he's just done a 1m28.724s to close in on Verstappen.
09:23

Sainz follows his former team-mate through to overtake Gasly for seventh place. The AlphaTauri driver is now fending off pressure from both Stroll and Bottas.
09:22

The next time around Norris repeats the trick and clearly can find super drive out of the final corner. The McLaren driver is up to sixth, with Gasly struggling on the full wet tyres.
09:21 Verstappen does a 1m32.925s on that previous lap - he's streaking ahead at this stage.
09:20 The Hamilton/Verstappen incident has been noted for the time being.
09:20

All-out war in the F1 midfield! Gasly-Norris-Sainz-Stroll are trading places. They all struggle for drive at the final corner, but Norris gets the run on them all to move up to seventh just behind Gasly.
09:19 The Ferraris seem to have fired up their tyres nicely, as Leclerc's right on Hamilton's tail now as Verstappen has bolted.
