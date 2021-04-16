F1 Emilia Romagna GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and FP2
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, James Newbold
Summary
|
| Leaderboard
1. Gasly
2. Sainz
3. Hamilton
4. Verstappen
5. Stroll
6. Ocon
7. Bottas
8. Latifi
9. Norris
10. Perez
Status: Live
05:29 We're about to come to the end of the first half-hour, and it's playtime for the mechanics. A bit of work being done to Vettel's front brakes, while Bottas is a couple of set-up changes.
05:27 Ocon gets up to P7 in the Alpine, as Alonso is now out on track and circulating around. The team has a new aero package - a few bits to the floor and a new front wing too.
05:25 And that's P1 for Gasly! A 1m17.470s for the AlphaTauri driver, with a fastest opening sector of anyone to boot.
05:23 Gasly now up to second place with a 1m17.743s. Sainz from Gasly has serious 2014 Formula Renault 3.5 vibes...
05:20 Mazepin's managed to keep his car facing the right way for a full lap, going P18 so far. Just Alonso and Leclerc left to set laps.
05:19 Gasly goes fourth fastest, slotting into that hefty gap between Verstappen and Bottas in the timings.
05:18 Yesterday, Hamilton said that if he was an animal, he'd like to be a dinosaur. He's ahead of Verstappen today, so that's not too ptero-ble...
05:17 Hamilton is P2, 0.195s off Sainz. Verstappen is P3, about 0.7s ahead of Bottas in P4.
05:16 Tsunoda's had an off, but manages to fish the car out of the gravel and goes on his merry way.
05:15 Sainz went top again, finding a 1m17.682s.
05:14 Tsunoda, Alonso, Spinny Joe, Leclerc and Schumacher are yet to set times.
05:13 There's Latifi in fourth, going 0.04s off Verstappen there.
05:12 Stroll got up to P5 briefly, before Verstappen re-displaced him and moved up to P3.
05:11 Lewis, what did we JUST say? A 1m18.257s for the recently knighted champion.
05:10 ...until Sainz does a 1m18.764s to go top. Guys, let's space it out a little bit, yeah?
05:10 Then Perez, Bottas and Verstappen go faster than Raikkonen did. A 1m19.205s for Perez...
05:09 That's a certain Mr. K. Raikkonen, vaulting to the top of the timesheets with a 1m20.175s. Good stuff from the Alfa Romeo veteran.
05:07 We've been at this for about five minutes and Mazepin has spun. No further comment, your honour.
05:07 But then Ocon comes along and goes even quicker, logging a 1m23.639s. But Hamilton goes quicker, does a 1m21.421s, until Bottas then does a 1m20.345s. All change as I type this.
05:05 Perez now gets into P2, having had a spin earlier on, to go four tenths down on Ocon's benchmark so far...
