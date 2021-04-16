Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Emilia Romagna GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and FP2

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, James Newbold

Summary

  • FP1 begins at 11am local time (10am BST)
  • Sainz makes early running on first GP appearance in Italy as a Ferrari driver, but usurped by Gasly.
  • Verstappen, pushing hard, skips over the gravel at Tamburello chicane on hard tyres.
  • Mazepin spins at final corner and drags gravel all over the road as he rejoins, Tsunoda another rookie to fall foul of the gravel trap exiting the Tamburello chicane.
Leaderboard
1. Gasly
2. Sainz
3. Hamilton
4. Verstappen
5. Stroll
6. Ocon
7. Bottas
8. Latifi
9. Norris
10. Perez
Status: Live
05:29 We're about to come to the end of the first half-hour, and it's playtime for the mechanics. A bit of work being done to Vettel's front brakes, while Bottas is a couple of set-up changes.
05:27 Ocon gets up to P7 in the Alpine, as Alonso is now out on track and circulating around. The team has a new aero package - a few bits to the floor and a new front wing too.
05:25 And that's P1 for Gasly! A 1m17.470s for the AlphaTauri driver, with a fastest opening sector of anyone to boot.
05:23 Gasly now up to second place with a 1m17.743s. Sainz from Gasly has serious 2014 Formula Renault 3.5 vibes...
05:20 Mazepin's managed to keep his car facing the right way for a full lap, going P18 so far. Just Alonso and Leclerc left to set laps.
05:19 Gasly goes fourth fastest, slotting into that hefty gap between Verstappen and Bottas in the timings.
05:18 Yesterday, Hamilton said that if he was an animal, he'd like to be a dinosaur. He's ahead of Verstappen today, so that's not too ptero-ble...
05:17 Hamilton is P2, 0.195s off Sainz. Verstappen is P3, about 0.7s ahead of Bottas in P4.
05:16 Tsunoda's had an off, but manages to fish the car out of the gravel and goes on his merry way.
05:15 Sainz went top again, finding a 1m17.682s.
05:14 Tsunoda, Alonso, Spinny Joe, Leclerc and Schumacher are yet to set times.
05:13 There's Latifi in fourth, going 0.04s off Verstappen there.
05:12 Stroll got up to P5 briefly, before Verstappen re-displaced him and moved up to P3.
05:11 Lewis, what did we JUST say? A 1m18.257s for the recently knighted champion.
05:10 ...until Sainz does a 1m18.764s to go top. Guys, let's space it out a little bit, yeah?
05:10 Then Perez, Bottas and Verstappen go faster than Raikkonen did. A 1m19.205s for Perez...
05:09 That's a certain Mr. K. Raikkonen, vaulting to the top of the timesheets with a 1m20.175s. Good stuff from the Alfa Romeo veteran.
05:07 We've been at this for about five minutes and Mazepin has spun. No further comment, your honour.
05:07 But then Ocon comes along and goes even quicker, logging a 1m23.639s. But Hamilton goes quicker, does a 1m21.421s, until Bottas then does a 1m20.345s. All change as I type this.
05:05 Perez now gets into P2, having had a spin earlier on, to go four tenths down on Ocon's benchmark so far...
