F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
09:27 Perez is pushing on after his tough start to the race. On lap 19 he goes around the outside of Latifi at Turn 11 to take P16.
09:25 "Dash position 6," Hamilton is told. Track position...still second.
09:23 Hamilton and Verstappen have matched each other this time around, but maybe Mercedes are getting cold feet over a two-stop...
09:23 Perez is the next to be get by Mazepin, up the inside at Turn 11, to take P17.
09:22 Hamilton lost 0.5s to Verstappen on the previous lap - the Red Bull driver looks to be very much in control here.
09:21 An overtake on track to report - as we've not seen any since the first lap - Latifi passes Mazepin around the outside at the first corner to take P16.
09:19
09:18 Perez is finding life on the mediums much better as he sets a fastest lap of 1m14.596s.
09:17 At the end of lap 11 Vettel is the next to pit, swapping his softs for hards, so that'll be a long stint coming up - potentially he might even try to get to the end of the race on that set.
09:17 "Okay Max, Hamilton potentially switching to a two-stop - he's been given the hurry-up," says Gianpiero Lambiase to Verstappen.
09:15 On lap nine Perez pits switching his hards for the mediums. He did flat spot his fronts a few laps ago, which is the likely reason for that call, and it'll put him at risk of being lapped very soon.
09:15 Hamilton sets a 1m14.750s to try and close up on Verstappen, a new fastest lap so far.
09:14 Leclerc gets the call to switch to Plan B, so Ferrari's going to mix it up a touch.
09:13 After a lengthy pitstop for Schumacher he is already being lapped by the leaders. Lapping in traffic could become a bigger factor as this race progresses.
09:13 "Just play the long game," Riccardo Musconi tells Valtteri Bottas.
09:12 Gasly's six seconds off Bottas, but doing a very good job to sit four seconds clear of Leclerc.
09:11 Alonso is favouring the high line at Turn 3 and keeps Ocon's attacks at bay for now. Ocon has already given his team-mate the hurry up over his Alpine team radio.
09:10 Schumacher pits early, it looks like he picked up some damage in the opening exchanges with team-mate Mazepin. Perhaps that was a hangover of their qualifying squabble.
09:09 DRS is enabled, but the front six are too spaced out to take advantage.
09:08 TV replays did catch some close calls in the midfield, with the Alpines and Russell just avoiding contact between Turns 2 and 3. It was very tight but they avoid something scary, as Alonso rides around the outside at Turn 3.
Sep 3, 2021