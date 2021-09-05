Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard

Summary

  • The Dutch GP begins at 1400 BST (1500 local time)
  • Verstappen starts on pole from Hamilton
  • Perez and Latifi to start from pitlane
  • Verstappen leads Hamilton and Bottas from the start.
  • Ricciardo dropping oil from his McLaren. Team says no issue with car.

Leaderboard

  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Hamilton, Mercedes
  3. Bottas, Mercedes
  4. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  5. Leclerc, Ferrari
  6. Sainz, Ferrari
  7. Alonso, Alpine
  8. Ocon, Alpine
  9. Ricciardo, McLaren
  10. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Status: Live
09:27 Perez is pushing on after his tough start to the race. On lap 19 he goes around the outside of Latifi at Turn 11 to take P16.
09:25 "Dash position 6," Hamilton is told. Track position...still second.
09:23 Hamilton and Verstappen have matched each other this time around, but maybe Mercedes are getting cold feet over a two-stop...
09:23 Perez is the next to be get by Mazepin, up the inside at Turn 11, to take P17.
09:22 Hamilton lost 0.5s to Verstappen on the previous lap - the Red Bull driver looks to be very much in control here.
09:21 An overtake on track to report - as we've not seen any since the first lap - Latifi passes Mazepin around the outside at the first corner to take P16.
09:19
 
09:18 Perez is finding life on the mediums much better as he sets a fastest lap of 1m14.596s.
09:17 At the end of lap 11 Vettel is the next to pit, swapping his softs for hards, so that'll be a long stint coming up - potentially he might even try to get to the end of the race on that set.
09:17 "Okay Max, Hamilton potentially switching to a two-stop - he's been given the hurry-up," says Gianpiero Lambiase to Verstappen.
09:15 On lap nine Perez pits switching his hards for the mediums. He did flat spot his fronts a few laps ago, which is the likely reason for that call, and it'll put him at risk of being lapped very soon.
09:15 Hamilton sets a 1m14.750s to try and close up on Verstappen, a new fastest lap so far.
09:14 Leclerc gets the call to switch to Plan B, so Ferrari's going to mix it up a touch.
09:13 After a lengthy pitstop for Schumacher he is already being lapped by the leaders. Lapping in traffic could become a bigger factor as this race progresses.
09:13 "Just play the long game," Riccardo Musconi tells Valtteri Bottas.
09:12 Gasly's six seconds off Bottas, but doing a very good job to sit four seconds clear of Leclerc.
09:11 Alonso is favouring the high line at Turn 3 and keeps Ocon's attacks at bay for now. Ocon has already given his team-mate the hurry up over his Alpine team radio.
09:10 Schumacher pits early, it looks like he picked up some damage in the opening exchanges with team-mate Mazepin. Perhaps that was a hangover of their qualifying squabble.
09:09 DRS is enabled, but the front six are too spaced out to take advantage.
09:08 TV replays did catch some close calls in the midfield, with the Alpines and Russell just avoiding contact between Turns 2 and 3. It was very tight but they avoid something scary, as Alonso rides around the outside at Turn 3.
