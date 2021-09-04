F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying
By: James Newbold, Stefan Mackley
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Perez, Red Bull
5. Alonso, Alpine
6. Norris, McLaren
7. Stroll, Aston Martin
8. Vettel, Aston Martin
9. Leclerc, Ferrari
10. Gasly, AlphaTauri
Status: Live
07:18 How much pace do we think Mercedes still has up its sleeve? How much was Verstappen's tow from Perez worth? And can Sainz's Ferrari be repaired? All questions that will be answered this afternoon in qualifying, which gets underway at 2pm UK time this afternoon. We'll see you then!
07:18 If you missed any of the action from FP3, we've got you covered. Here's the full report, as Verstappen laid down the gauntlet for Mercedes: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-dutch-gp-verstappen-tops-final-practice-from-bottas-and-hamilton/6660102/
07:15 Williams says CEO Jost Capito will stay away from the paddock after a socially-distanced meeting with Raikkonen yesterday as a precaution, despite testing negative for COVID.
07:12
07:09 As for the battle to reach Q3, that's anybody's guess with the midfield so tightly bunched. With such a short laptime, losing ground anywhere will be costly so - as ever - it will be critical that all of the sectors are hooked up.
07:05 Hamilton recovered well from losing most of FP2, but Bottas still had 0.2s in-hand in the Mercedes battle. Will the seven-time champion be able to overturn the status quo come qualifying?
07:03
07:02 Well, we'd thought that a Ferrari 1-2 with Verstappen down in fifth wasn't totally representative of the order. And what a difference a day makes - Verstappen was quickest by half a second, while Leclerc (P9) and Sainz (P16 after his strange Turn 3 crash caused the red flag) have some work to do.
07:01 The checkered flag is out, that's it for FP3 as Verstappen takes top spot by a convincing margin.
07:00 Mazepin has now lifted himself above Kubica into P19, with Schumacher rooted to the bottom of the times after his earlier off.
06:59 Leclerc is the latest driver to be caught out at Turn 11, opting to take the escape road and rejoining by skirting around the back of the gravel bed.
06:59 In order, that bunch comprises Alonso, Norris, Stroll, Vettel, Leclerc, Gasly, Ricciardo, Latifi, Ocon, Russell and Giovinazzi.
06:58 Behind the Red Bull and Mercedes, the battle to be the best of the rest appears finely poised heading into qualifying. Alonso is fifth, 1s off Verstappen, but there's just half a second back to Giovinazzi in P15!
06:56 Schumacher had set a personal best first sector, but now straightlines the Turn 11-12 complex via the gravel after a big snap of oversteer on the approach to the right-hander - which he reports was caused by a "massive tailwind there". The tricky Zandvoort circuit continues to catch drivers out.
06:54 A quick lap from Stroll puts him in P7 - just ahead of his team-mate. Aston would certainly settle for having two cars in the top 10 after Vettel's nightmare start in FP1 yesterday.
06:53 Sainz has slipped down to P16 in the standings after improvements elsewhere. Behind him are Tsunoda - who missed virtually all of FP1 to a car issue - returnee Kubica and the two Haas drivers, Schumacher ahead of Mazepin.
06:51 With his own soft tyre effort, Perez goes fourth on a 1m10.526s.
06:51 "I guess last sector won't get any better than that in terms of a tow," says a chuffed Verstappen - who had Perez right in front of him as he crossed the line.
06:50 But with a statement lap, Verstappen goes quickest of all on a 1m09.623s - that's a whopping 0.556s quicker than Bottas.
06:49 And just like that, it's 2020 all over again as Mercedes once again sit 1-2. It's been a fairly quiet session so far for Hamilton, but his 1m10.417s puts him second - albeit two tenths slower than Bottas on a 1m10.179s.
