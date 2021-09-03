F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
By: James Newbold, Stefan Mackley
Summary
| Summary
| Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Norris, McLaren
4. Gasly, AlphaTauri
5. Ricciardo, McLaren
6. Stroll, Aston Martin
7. Alonso, Alpine
8. Leclerc, Ferrari
9. Hamilton, Mercedes
10. Sainz, Ferrari
Status: Live
05:43
05:43 Is anybody else somewhat reminded of Indianapolis with the banked final corner? We like it.
05:42 After his embarrassing early spin, Tsunoda is one of only two drivers yet to complete a representative time. He's in the garage along with Vettel, after that issue reported earlier.
05:41 Verstappen retakes top spot with a 1m12.850s. The F1 cars are absolutely flying around here this morning, clearly enjoying the cool but sunny conditions combined with new, grippy tarmac.
05:40 Bottas also did his time on the hards, so it's a hard-shod 1-2 currently, with Norris the fastest medium runner in third ahead of Gasly and Ricciardo. Stroll is sixth, the next driver using hards, just ahead of Hamilton.
05:39 Gasly is had been second a few moments ago, but there's been yet more shuffling at the top as Friday specialist Bottas puts himself above Verstappen into P1 on a 1m13.021. Just the 0.024s in it!
05:39 Replays show Gasly had a bit of a scare into Turn 3. He locks up and has a big snap of oversteer which sends him up the banking - but the AlphaTauri driver catches the slide with a lockup and keeps it out of the wall.
05:38 "There's so much traffic," complains Stroll over the radio. "Yes, the whole circuit is traffic," replies his engineer.
05:37 We have a new driver on top of the pile, and it's one that will go down well with the fans. Verstappen takes top spot on the hard with a 1m13.045s.
05:36 Problems for Vettel - the Aston Martin driver trawls slowly back to the pits, reporting an MGU-K issue.
05:36 Sainz now becomes the first man into the 1m14s bracket, the Ferrari setting a 1m14.610s on the hard tyres.
05:35 Now Ocon has had a moment, the Alpine driver running deep into the run-off at Turn 11.
05:34 Three drivers broke into the 1m15s with their first laps on the medium tyres. It's currently Gasly on top, from Alonso and Ricciardo.
05:34 Leclerc is the first man to set a competitive laptime, a 1m17.919s, but his effort on the hard tyres is immediately eclipsed by several others.
05:33 It's immediately an eventful start to the session for Tsunoda, who loses the rear end and has a lazy spin at Turn 10 on his hard tyres. No damage done though.
05:31 We're underway for FP1. Immediately both Ferraris, AlphaTauris, and Bottas in the Mercedes head out. With no data to fall back on, we expect a busy session as everybody gets a foothold.
05:30 He'll be hoping that he fares better than the last Dutch driver to contest his home GP. Huub Rothengatter wasn't classified in his Osella in 1985, finishing 14 laps down.
05:29 As you'd expect, the grandstands appear absolutely rammed with fans decked out in orange. Max Verstappen has plenty of home support for his first Dutch GP.
05:28 The skies are clear and sunny, with air temperatures of 18-degrees C, and track temps around the 23-degree mark.
05:27 After last week's travails (and thank you to those of you who stuck with us during the endless weather updates and puns), you'll be pleased to know that the forecast for FP1 shows a 0% chance of rain. Glorious.
