F1 British GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
shares
comments
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
Status: Live
10:31 Replay of the start shows Ocon driving into an ever-closing wedge between team-mate Alonso and Sebastian Vettel. Slight touch from Vettel, but no damage to either, it seems.
10:28 We're expecting to get underway again in 15 minutes' time.
10:27 Here is the developing story on the crash between Hamilton and Verstappen which has caused the British GP to be red flagged: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/british-gp-red-flagged-after-hamilton-and-verstappen-clash/6633015/
10:26 The barrier's looking in much better nick now, as Verstappen's car gets hauled away from the scene. Hopefully we'll be back up and running relatively soon.
10:22
10:22 Verstappen's Red Bull looks like it's been through a cheese-grater as it's finally lifted away. Absolute write-off, lads - get your insurance company on the old blower.
10:21 "I've watched this replay several times and I'm feeling very cross about it," says Jonathan Wheatley to Michael Masi. "I completely understand Jonathan, that's why the stewards are investigating."
10:20 "Lewis was significantly alongside at Turn 9," Mercedes team manager Ron Meadows tells the FIA.
10:18
10:16 Naturally, that Verstappen/Hamilton incident is under investigation.
10:16 Mercedes is giving Hamilton's front wing a look-over - taping up the sensor on the endplate.
10:14 That's definitely a crash that's going to be played back for decades, I feel.
10:10
10:10 "Is Max okay?" Hamilton asks. Bono tells him that his rival is out of the car.
10:10 Verstappen opened the door and Hamilton tried the inside line at Copse, but clipped Verstappen's right-rear as two couldn't go into one. Leclerc nipped past the two and currently sits in the lead.
10:09
10:09 The race will be neutralised while the barriers get fixed. Let's recap that first-lap incident as the cars come to the pitlane.
10:08 That's a red flag.
10:07 Goodness me, that was something else! Hamilton and Verstappen battled through every single corner - but it all hit fever pitch at Copse.
10:07 Further back from the action at the front, Vettel made the best start of the midfield runners moving up to sixth place ahead of Alonso, with Sainz up to 8th and Raikkonen up to 9th.
Load comments