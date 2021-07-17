Summary

Verstappen tops hard-to-read FP2 for the British GP, leading Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Sainz.

Cars are in parc ferme conditions so only minor changes can be made prior to the inaugural F1 sprint race that starts at 4:30pm.

Hamilton set the fastest time in Friday's qualifying session that will decide the grid for the sprint. Verstappen, Bottas and Leclerc complete top four.

Fellow Britons Norris and Russell join Hamilton in Q3, Russell starting a personal best P8 with Williams, two spots behind McLaren's Norris.