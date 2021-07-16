F1 British GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and qualifying
By: James Newbold, Stefan Mackley
Summary
| Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Norris, McLaren
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Bottas, Mercedes
6. Sainz, Ferrari
7. Vettel, Aston Martin
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Ricciardo, McLaren
10. Ocon, Alpine
Status: Live
10:46 Verstappen is looking good to draw level with British world champions John Surtees and Jenson Button (plus Riccardo Patrese) in the all-time pole stakes later on, but all bets are off behind. We'll be back shortly before qualifying at 6pm - see you then.
10:44 Here's the full report if you missed anything from FP1: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/british-gp-fp1-report/6631401/
10:43
10:42 As F1 team Twitter admins are helpfully reminding us, there's precious little time to turn things around before qualifying at 6pm local time. Perhaps the team that has most cause for concern at present is Mercedes - with surely more pace to come from Norris when he tries softs, will there be a repeat of Austria where the McLaren driver plays spoiler and allows Verstappen to clear off?
10:41
10:40
10:39 Aston Martin appears to have Q3-contending pace, but a low-on-confidence Stroll will need some encouragement to get on terms with Vettel, who finished the session an encouraging P7.
10:38 Verstappen appears to be riding his wave of confidence from the hattrick of wins at Paul Ricard, Styria and Austria into the weekend with healthy gaps over team-mate Perez, who couldn't beat Verstappen's best medium time on his own soft run.
10:37 What did we learn amid that frantic session? Fortunately, everybody kept it clean and there were no off-track indiscretions meaning costly trips to the pitlane for repairs, although Sainz did have a spin and Russell suffered damage to his left wing-mirror running wide over the kerbs at Copse.
10:36
10:35
10:34 Significantly, Norris's time was set on mediums, which suggests he will be a bit closer to Verstappen come qualifying. We're not sure that he did try the red compound rubber in that session, so may have a bit of learning to do come qualifying, but will have more knowledge of the medium tyre for the sprint race as a consequence.
10:31 There's the checkered flag, and it is Verstappen who ends the session on top with that blistering time of 1m27.035s. As it was in Austria, it's Lando Norris who is second-quickest, with Hamilton third for Mercedes.
10:30 Verstappen spent the end of the session lapping in the 1m32s on softs, suggesting he's trying out how the car might feel at the start of the GP.
10:30 Not long left in the session now, it appears we've had the improvements we're going to see with nobody else on course to improve.
10:28 Alas it's not an improvement for Stroll, who backs off at the end of his lap and allows Verstappen through. "Low on confidence right now," he tells race engineer Bradley Joyce on the radio.
10:26 Stroll has fallen back to P18, but is on soft tyres and on course to improve with green sectors lighting up the timing screens for the Aston Martin driver.
10:25 A good lap from Vettel puts him P7 in the Aston Martin, a 1m28.062s for the two-time Silverstone winner. Meanwhile Bottas improves, but only one place by moving ahead of Sainz to P5 on a 1m27.897s.
10:24 It's a 1m27.828s for Leclerc, who moves above his team-mate and Bottas to take fourth, while Ocon has moved up to P9 just behind Perez and Ricciardo.
10:23 Sainz now splits the Mercedes with a 1m27.923s with a purple first sector. It's P4 for the Spaniard, but still slower than Norris who is continuing to run on the medium tyres.
