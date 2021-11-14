Summary

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas starts from pole after winning Saturday's sprint race. The Finn shares the front row with Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton starts from 10th after a five-place grid penalty for an engine change which was implemented after finishing fifth in the sprint.

Verstappen leads Perez as Bottas runs wide at Turn 4. Hamilton up to P6 after the opening lap. Puncture for McLaren's Lando Norris after contact with Sainz's Ferrari at the start.

Tsunoda and Stroll clash at Turn 1. Tsunoda handed 10s penalty. Hamilton up to P3 on lap 6/71. Safety Car deployed for debris.

Virtual Safety Car lap 12/71 for debris from Mick Schumacher's broken front wing.

Lap 19/71 Hamilton takes P2 from Perez for a second time but makes it stick this time. Verstappen leads.

Virtual Safety Car (debris) lap 30/71. Verstappen leads Hamilton after the first round of stops. Bottas jumps Perez for P3 by stopping under the VSC.

Verstappen makes second stop for hard tyres on lap 40/71. Bottas follows on the next lap. Perez stops and then Hamilton dives in on lap 43/71. Verstappen leads Hamilton.

Hamilton passes Verstappen for the lead at Turn 4 on lap 59/71.

Hamilton takes an impressive win from Verstappen with Bottas completing the podium in third. Perez snatches the fastest lap point in fourth on final lap.

Leclerc, Sainz, Gasly, Ocon, Alonso and Norris completes the points after a great recovery drive.