Formula 1

F1 Brazilian GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard

Summary

  • Mercedes Valtteri Bottas starts from pole after winning Saturday's sprint race. The Finn shares the front row with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
  • Lewis Hamilton starts from 10th after a five-place grid penalty for an engine change which was implemented after finishing fifth in the sprint.
  • Verstappen leads Perez as Bottas runs wide at Turn 4. Hamilton up to P6 after the opening lap. Puncture for McLaren's Lando Norris after contact with Sainz's Ferrari at the start.
  • Tsunoda and Stroll clash at Turn 1. Tsunoda handed 10s penalty. Hamilton up to P3 on lap 6/71. Safety Car deployed for debris. 
  • Virtual Safety Car lap 12/71 for debris from Mick Schumacher's broken front wing.
  • Lap 19/71 Hamilton takes P2 from Perez for a second time but makes it stick this time. Verstappen leads.
  • Virtual Safety Car (debris) lap 30/71. Verstappen leads Hamilton after the first round of stops. Bottas jumps Perez for P3 by stopping under the VSC. 
  • Verstappen makes second stop for hard tyres on lap 40/71. Bottas follows on the next lap. Perez stops and then Hamilton dives in on lap 43/71. Verstappen leads Hamilton.
  • Hamilton passes Verstappen for the lead at Turn 4 on lap 59/71.
  • Hamilton takes an impressive win from Verstappen with Bottas completing the podium in third. Perez snatches the fastest lap point in fourth on final lap.
  • Leclerc, Sainz, Gasly, Ocon, Alonso and Norris completes the points after a great recovery drive.  
Leaderboard
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
4. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 
6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
7. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
8.  Esteban Ocon, Alpine
9. Fernando Alonso, Alpine
10. Lando Norris, McLaren
13:49 And that's all from us - we'll be back next weekend for the first Qatar Grand Prix! We'll see you then!
13:48 Hope you've all got your breaths back after that one - here's the report for you: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/brazilian-f1-gp-race-report/6781932/
13:39 "I tried everything I could - we were just not quick enough." Verstappen says.
13:38 "Thank you so much for all the hard work - let's keep pushing!" says Hamilton, who collects a Brazilian flag. Lewis Hamilton do Brasiiiiiiiiiiiil?
13:38
 
13:37 Ocon and Alonso swapped places on the last lap for, uh, some reason.
13:37 Leclerc leads Sainz home for a Ferrari 5-6, with Gasly beating Ocon, Alonso and Norris.
13:36 Perez does indeed grab the fastest lap, a 1m11.010s. As binary as you like.
13:36 Max Verstappen finishes in second, 10.4s behind, with Bottas completing the podium places.
13:35 Starting from 10th, Lewis Hamilton wins the Sao Paulo Grand Prix!
13:35 It's the final lap now, and Hamilton's doing his last tour in an absolutely stellar weekend - carving his way through the field in both races.
13:34 Perez does indeed come in for his expected stop, taking on the softs.
13:33 The gaps up and down the running order have well and truly spread out so barring any late dramas, that's your lot.
13:33 "Where's Valtteri?" Hamilton asks. "He's in P3," comes the reply, which Hamilton congratulates the team for.
13:32 Three to go - lead now at 7.7s.
13:31 As of lap 68, Hamilton's built a 6.7s lead over Verstappen now. Bottas looks like he won't have the time to put Verstappen under pressure.
13:30 Gasly has cleared off ahead of the Alpine pair, 4.4s in front of Alonso, so barring a hellish end to this race that is seventh place for the AlphaTauri driver behind the Ferraris.
13:29 Perez has 32s over Leclerc, so surely he'll be pulling in a bit later for a tilt at the fastest lap point. We wonder if anybody will consider that "unsporting"...
13:28 It's all calmed down a bit now, that Hamilton/Verstappen battle kinda consumed us for a bit.
13:25 Hamilton's 3s clear of Verstappen now as of lap 64, showing the pace he's got in hand over the Red Bull.
1
Formula 1

Hamilton summoned over seat belt rules breach in Brazilian GP

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton fined over undoing seat belt on Brazil victory lap

1 h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Decision not to penalise Verstappen for Turn 4 move "laughable"

1 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Brazilian GP

4 min
5
Formula 1

Verstappen's Turn 4 defence was "fair", says Horner

1 h
Formula 1: Red Bull will 08:40
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Red Bull will "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing

Formula 1: Mercedes claims Hamilton’s wing failed tests by just 0.2m 02:16
Formula 1
10 h

Formula 1: Mercedes claims Hamilton’s wing failed tests by just 0.2m

Formula 1: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP Sprint 01:41
Formula 1
11 h

Formula 1: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP Sprint

Starting Grid for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
23 h

Starting Grid for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Formula 1: Red Bull reckons Hamilton's new engine worth 00:34
Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull reckons Hamilton's new engine worth "couple of tenths"

