Bottas holds off Verstappen to win Brazilian F1 sprint race after beating the Red Bull off the line

Verstappen also briefly dropped behind fast-starting Ferrari of Sainz but soon reclaimed second

Sainz holds on for third on the softer tyres, ahead of Perez

Hamilton relegated to back of the grid for DRS infringement and grabs fifth from Norris on the final lap after storming drive

Mercedes driver will start Sunday's race from 10th once five-place engine change penalty is applied