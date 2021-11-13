F1 Brazilian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP2 and Sprint
By: Megan White, James Newbold
15:17 That's all from us today - we'll catch you again tomorrow for the Brazilian, er, SAO PAULO Grand Prix! Take care.
15:16 That was a surprisingly frenetic sprint - here's the report if you missed anything in those 24 laps: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-brazilian-gp-sprint/6778376/
15:12 Bottas: "The start was the key thing for me. We gambled a bit on the soft because we knew it could be good for the start."
15:11 Felipe Massa is in charge of wreath distribution, which the drivers have quickly discarded.
15:08 A replay of Hamilton's start - he'd done both Haases and Williams before he'd even got to Turn 1. Not a bad effort.
15:07 "Lewis, make sure you don't touch any cars when you get out," Pete Bonnington says to his driver. Hamilton got close to an endplate there, luckily there was no contact.
15:06 Coffee fanatic Bottas was on the espresso train to victory today, taking his shot at pole. He's made his macchiato on this sprint.
15:05 Hamilton will start from 10th tomorrow, so Norris will start from fifth on the grid. "It's not over yet," Hamilton says.
15:03 Sainz hangs onto the final point with third, keeping Perez at bay, but Hamilton absolutely had the bit between his teeth in that race - getting fifth on the final lap!
15:03 But it's Valtteri Bottas who claims the sprint victory from Max Verstappen!
15:02 Hamilton with a fantastic dive on Norris at the start of the final lap - grabbing fifth place!
15:01 Hamilton resists the urge to throw a dive on Norris on the penultimate lap, and hangs back for another tilt on the final lap.
15:00 Gosh, those clouds are incredibly menacing.
15:00 Three laps remain, and Sainz is still managing to keep Perez at bay. Hamilton is almost within a second of Norris behind them.
14:58 Hamilton is now up to sixth, clearing Leclerc into Turn 4 with DRS - and could break into the top five if he can get Norris next.
14:57 Perez has a think about a lunge on Sainz, but the Ferrari driver keeps ahead at the start of lap 20. Five to go.
14:57 "Six laps to go, his softs are going to be hurting," says Perez's engineer Hugh Bird, as Sainz is still ahead.
14:55 Lap 18, and Verstappen's dropped to 1.1s behind Bottas - perhaps just taking his time and getting out of the Mercedes driver's immediate wake. Sainz continues to struggle on the softs now.
14:54 Like Ocon, Gasly was light work for Hamilton with DRS, and the Mercedes driver is now up to seventh place. Leclerc is next up, just under 4s ahead. It's doable.
14:53 "Bide your time, Max," says Verstappen's engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, as the Dutch driver is now right behind Bottas.
