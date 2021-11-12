Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Brazilian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and Qualifying

By: James Newbold, Megan White

Summary

Summary
  • Hamilton fastest in qualifying ahead of Brazilian GP sprint race
  • Verstappen joins Hamilton on the front row, Bottas in third and Perez in fourth
  • Gasly heads midfield again, from Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Ricciardo and Alonso
  • Out in Q2: P11 Ocon, P12 Vettel, P13 Tsunoda, P14 Raikkonen, P15 Giovinazzi
  • Out in Q1: P16 Stroll, P17 Latifi, P18 Russell, P19 Schumacher, P20 Mazepin
  • Hamilton to take five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after receiving fresh ICE

Leaderboard:
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Bottas, Mercedes
4. Perez, Red Bull
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Sainz, Ferrari
7. Leclerc, Ferrari
8. Norris, McLaren
9. Ricciardo, McLaren
10. Alonso, Alpine
Status: Stopped
15:15 And that's all from us this evening - we'll see you tomorrow for second practice and the sprint race!
15:13 Here's the report from that qualifying session: https://autosport.com/all/news/brazilian-f1-gp-friday-qualifying/6774686/
15:13
 
15:08 Hamilton: "Firstly, I'm so happy to be back in Brazil. Just a big thank you to all the team, they've been working flat-out. Today was a really good qualifying."
15:06 Verstappen: "For me it's not a big shock, and I'm happy to be second - it's a good position to start from."
15:02 Top 10: Hamilton, Verstappen, Bottas, Perez, Gasly, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Ricciardo, Alonso.
15:02 Bottas can't get onto the front row, which will be a crumb of comfort for Red Bull, as Perez pulls alongside and displaces Gasly from fourth.
15:01 But Hamilton does - and it's a 1m07.934s!
15:01 Leclerc moves up to P5, for the time being, but Sainz vaults up to fourth. Gasly then goes fourth, as Verstappen doesn't improve!
15:00 Verstappen's first sector isn't an improvement, but nor is Hamilton's at the moment...
14:59 And here's the final flurry of this qualifying session. Can Verstappen snatch pole? Or can Hamilton extend his advantage?
14:56 "Tyres are overheating in Turn 8," Verstappen reports.
14:55 Bottas moves up to P3, shuffling Perez down to fourth, with Gasly continuing his form as best-of-the-rest in fifth.
14:54 But that's all change, as Hamilton vaults to the top with a 1m08.107s, which Verstappen can only come within 0.2s of.
14:54 Leclerc does a 1m09.403s to get us going, but it's not hugely quick - as Sainz proves by going top briefly with a 1m08.9s.
14:51 The two Ferraris now open up the session with 10 minutes on the clock - short laps, so the teams don't need the full time available.
14:49 Q3 is now open for hunting season.
14:45 In Q3: Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen, Leclerc, Gasly, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Ricciardo, Alonso.
14:42 Eliminated in Q2: Ocon, Vettel, Tsunoda, Raikkonen, Giovinazzi.
14:42 Norris moves up to seventh, shuffling Ocon back into the dropzone. Hamilton does a 1m08.068s to go quickest, Bottas moves up to second.
