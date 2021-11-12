F1 Brazilian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and Qualifying
shares
comments
By: James Newbold, Megan White
Summary
| Summary
|
Leaderboard:
Status: Stopped
15:15 And that's all from us this evening - we'll see you tomorrow for second practice and the sprint race!
15:13 Here's the report from that qualifying session: https://autosport.com/all/news/brazilian-f1-gp-friday-qualifying/6774686/
15:13
15:08 Hamilton: "Firstly, I'm so happy to be back in Brazil. Just a big thank you to all the team, they've been working flat-out. Today was a really good qualifying."
15:06 Verstappen: "For me it's not a big shock, and I'm happy to be second - it's a good position to start from."
15:02 Top 10: Hamilton, Verstappen, Bottas, Perez, Gasly, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Ricciardo, Alonso.
15:02 Bottas can't get onto the front row, which will be a crumb of comfort for Red Bull, as Perez pulls alongside and displaces Gasly from fourth.
15:01 But Hamilton does - and it's a 1m07.934s!
15:01 Leclerc moves up to P5, for the time being, but Sainz vaults up to fourth. Gasly then goes fourth, as Verstappen doesn't improve!
15:00 Verstappen's first sector isn't an improvement, but nor is Hamilton's at the moment...
14:59 And here's the final flurry of this qualifying session. Can Verstappen snatch pole? Or can Hamilton extend his advantage?
14:56 "Tyres are overheating in Turn 8," Verstappen reports.
14:55 Bottas moves up to P3, shuffling Perez down to fourth, with Gasly continuing his form as best-of-the-rest in fifth.
14:54 But that's all change, as Hamilton vaults to the top with a 1m08.107s, which Verstappen can only come within 0.2s of.
14:54 Leclerc does a 1m09.403s to get us going, but it's not hugely quick - as Sainz proves by going top briefly with a 1m08.9s.
14:51 The two Ferraris now open up the session with 10 minutes on the clock - short laps, so the teams don't need the full time available.
14:49 Q3 is now open for hunting season.
14:45 In Q3: Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen, Leclerc, Gasly, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Ricciardo, Alonso.
14:42 Eliminated in Q2: Ocon, Vettel, Tsunoda, Raikkonen, Giovinazzi.
14:42 Norris moves up to seventh, shuffling Ocon back into the dropzone. Hamilton does a 1m08.068s to go quickest, Bottas moves up to second.
Load comments