Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard

Summary

  • Belgian Grand Prix begins at 1425 BST (1525 local)
  • Verstappen on pole from Russell, Hamilton third
  • Red Bull's Sergio Perez crashes out of the race on lap to the grid
  • Delayed start due to rain. Formation lap scheduled for 1425 BST 

Leaderboard

  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Russell, Williams
  3. Hamilton, Mercedes
  4. Ricciardo, McLaren
  5. Vettel, Aston Martin
  6. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  7. Ocon, Alpine
  8. Leclerc, Ferrari
  9. Latifi, Williams
  10. Sainz, Ferrari
Status: Live
09:18 Speaking of F1 on the PS1, let's plug a video while we wait for things to get going...
 
09:16 We've got another five-minute delay. Quelle surprise.
09:15 There's a lot of fog on the course too. I don't know if you've ever done a wet race in F1 '97 on the PS1, but it looks a lot like that.
09:12 "I don't know if you knew this, it's my 200th grand prix. It's kind of a deal in this neck of the woods," Daniel Ricciardo says over the radio.
09:09 Make that 15:20 local time now - I haven't seen this many delays since the last time I got a Southern Rail train...
09:06 The formation lap will now apparently begin at 15:15 local time (or 14:15 for our UK followers). In other words, in nine minutes' time.
09:05 The delay has been further extended.
09:01 Kimi Raikkonen is starting from the pitlane, as Alfa Romeo has taken a gamble and replaced his rear wing - presumably to cope better with the conditions.
09:00 We'll get the formation lap in 10 minutes' time, as we wait for some of the rain to clear.
08:59 We have a delayed start.
08:58 To nobody's surprised, DRS will be disabled until further notice.
08:55 Five minutes until lights out - well, sort of, given it's a safety car start.
08:52 The formation lap will start behind the safety car, as it's very damp out there.
08:50 The gazebos are still out, keeping the cars nice and dry. It looks like a high-tech Glastonbury out there on the grid.
08:47 Risk of rain: 100%. Well, it is raining, so it's bang on the money there.
08:46 The Eurovision approach to anthems continues, as the Belgian national anthem is belted out to a backdrop of, erm, rain.
08:40 In case you missed it, here's why Perez will not start the race.
08:39
 
08:37 On a jovial note - could F1 have saved its drama at least until MotoGP finishes?
08:36 Naturally, it's currently quite wet out there on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit - as it has been all weekend.
