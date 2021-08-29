F1 Belgian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
shares
comments
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
Status: Live
09:18 Speaking of F1 on the PS1, let's plug a video while we wait for things to get going...
09:16 We've got another five-minute delay. Quelle surprise.
09:15 There's a lot of fog on the course too. I don't know if you've ever done a wet race in F1 '97 on the PS1, but it looks a lot like that.
09:12 "I don't know if you knew this, it's my 200th grand prix. It's kind of a deal in this neck of the woods," Daniel Ricciardo says over the radio.
09:09 Make that 15:20 local time now - I haven't seen this many delays since the last time I got a Southern Rail train...
09:06 The formation lap will now apparently begin at 15:15 local time (or 14:15 for our UK followers). In other words, in nine minutes' time.
09:05 The delay has been further extended.
09:01 Kimi Raikkonen is starting from the pitlane, as Alfa Romeo has taken a gamble and replaced his rear wing - presumably to cope better with the conditions.
09:00 We'll get the formation lap in 10 minutes' time, as we wait for some of the rain to clear.
08:59 We have a delayed start.
08:58 To nobody's surprised, DRS will be disabled until further notice.
08:55 Five minutes until lights out - well, sort of, given it's a safety car start.
08:52 The formation lap will start behind the safety car, as it's very damp out there.
08:50 The gazebos are still out, keeping the cars nice and dry. It looks like a high-tech Glastonbury out there on the grid.
08:47 Risk of rain: 100%. Well, it is raining, so it's bang on the money there.
08:46 The Eurovision approach to anthems continues, as the Belgian national anthem is belted out to a backdrop of, erm, rain.
08:39
08:37 On a jovial note - could F1 have saved its drama at least until MotoGP finishes?
08:36 Naturally, it's currently quite wet out there on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit - as it has been all weekend.
Load comments