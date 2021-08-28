F1 Belgian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
By: James Newbold, Jake Boxall-Legge
07:10 Can Hamilton and Mercedes fight back? Will Ferrari be able to turn around its practice form? And will Raikkonen ever leave the garage? Join us as we build up to the green light for Q3 at 2pm UK time. See you then.
07:09 That'll be all from us for now, but there's plenty more to be decided this afternoon in qualifying.
07:08 Here's the full report from FP3, as Red Bull again turned the screw: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-belgian-gp-verstappen-leads-red-bull-1-2-in-wet-final-practice/6655370/
07:05 Perhaps the most significant development to come from that session was the calendar. Here's a handy graphic:
07:04 No major incidents to report from that session thankfully after the two red flag stoppages in FP2 yesterday. Raikkonen though will be on the back foot after his brake problems caused him to spend the bulk of the session in the garage.
07:02 The Belgian master's presence doesn't quite seem to have inspired Ferrari in the same way he did for Mazda at Le Mans in 1991 - Sainz ends the session P14, with Leclerc only P16, either side of Ferrari academy member Schumacher in the Haas.
07:02 Cool to see Jacky Ickx in the back of the Ferrari garage. A Le Mans legend with Porsche, it's forgotten by some that he came very close to snatching the 1970 world title with Ferrari following Jochen Rindt's tragic passing at Monza.
07:00 There is the checkered flag. No improvements in the final half hour with the increasing intensity of the rain, so it's Verstappen who again tops the times.
07:00 Norris came back into the pits after his slow lap on softs. Not a risk that he needed to take ahead of qualifying.
06:59 Good to see Beitske Visser back in the paddock after her scary crash at Eau Rouge yesterday. We understand she won't be participating in today's race, however.
06:57 He gives it a big boot of throttle coming out of the pits to help inject some heat into the tyres, but sensibly has a big lift coming up the hill to Raidillon.
06:56 Ooh that's interesting, Norris has put a set of soft slicks on.
06:54 We've just seen a lovely slow-motion shot of Bottas through the Bus Stop, the front and rear wings shaking with the yaw of the car over the kerbs. Give that cameraman a raise.
06:53 It doesn't appear to be raining anymore and, despite Sainz's comment earlier about the track returning to full wet conditions, everybody is still touring round on inters.
06:52 Gasly meanwhile has had a spin exiting Turn 14. He just spun the wheels up over the kerb on the outside which spat him across to the inside - where Hakkinen memorably half-spun in 2000 - before rotating the right way again.
06:51 A reminder of the order with 10 minutes to go: Red Bull has a 1-2 with Verstappen 0.9s up on Perez. Then it's Hamilton third, Norris fourth, then Ocon and Stroll.
06:50 Sainz is the latest driver to get it wrong at Les Combes as he also takes to the run-off. That seems to be the favourite place today, which suggests drivers are struggling to spot their braking point after so long at flat chat down the Kemmel Straight.
06:48 Meanwhile, it's been announced that F1 has updated its calendar, dropping to 22 races and leaving a TBC slot in late November. Here's the full story: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/formula-1-reveals-updated-2021-calendar-drops-to-22-races/6655341/
06:48 Crikey! Big moment over the kerb from Vettel exiting the Pif-Paf, almost spitting the Aston into the wall on the left-hand side as Giovinazzi did last year. That will have given him a few grey hairs...
Aug 27, 2021