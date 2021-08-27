F1 Belgian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
By: Tom Howard, Stephen Lickorish
| Summary
| Leaderboard
1. Bottas, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Gasly, AlphaTauri
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Sainz, Ferrari
6. Perez, Red Bull
7. Vettel, Aston Martin
8. Norris, McLaren
9. Ocon, Alpine
10. Alonso, Alpine
Status: Live
06:40 The F1 Belgian Grand Prix action continues this afternoon with FP2 scheduled for 2pm BST.
06:38 Hamilton ended the session in P18 but the championship leader displayed way more pace, but elected to back out of his push lap on softs at the final corner, having set a purple Sector 2.
06:36 The top 10 is completed by Perez (Red Bull), Vettel (Aston Martin), Norris (McLaren), Ocon (Alpine) and Alonso (Alpine).
06:35 AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly ended up in P3 ahead of the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz in fourth and fifth.
06:35 Verstappen was impressive throughout for Red Bull, particularly on the hard tyres. He ends the session P2, 0.164s shy of Bottas.
06:32 Bottas tops FP1 for Mercedes with a 1m45.199s. The time set on the soft compound tyres.
06:30 Chequered flag is out for FP1.
06:30 A few practice starts going on now.
06:28 It is raining in the pit lane.
06:27 Only three minutes left in the session.
06:26 Just as we type that, Hamilton has left the pit lane.
06:26 Hamilton is in the pits. he remains in P18 but his pace is better than that as we saw on that lap he backed out of.
06:25 Leclerc has moved up to P4.
06:25 Verstappen improves again on the softs but he is 0.164s shy of Bottas.
06:24 Leclerc's moment has left plenty of gravel on the track.
06:23 Gasly has moved to P3 ahead of Sainz. They join Bottas and Verstappen in the 1m45s bracket.
06:22 Leclerc runs wide at Turn 7 and is lucky to avoid a big moment as he kicks up the gravel from the new track hazard.
06:21 There are some dark clouds rolling in here. Rain on the horizon it looks.
06:20 Verstappen improves but stays P2 with a 1m45.496s.
