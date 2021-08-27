Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

shares
comments

By: Tom Howard, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

Summary
  • Bottas tops first Belgian GP practice as F1 returns after summer break
  • Verstappen second, while Hamilton is only 18th after being blocked on his flying lap by Latifi's Williams
  • Raikkonen and Tsunoda suffer early spins at La Source, before Raikkonen then hits the wall entering the pitlane!
  • Damp track at the start of the session meant drivers initially went out on inters
Leaderboard
1. Bottas, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Gasly, AlphaTauri
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Sainz, Ferrari
6. Perez, Red Bull
7. Vettel, Aston Martin
8. Norris, McLaren
9. Ocon, Alpine
10. Alonso, Alpine
Status: Live
06:44 FP1 Report 
06:40 The F1 Belgian Grand Prix action continues this afternoon with FP2 scheduled for 2pm BST.
06:38 Hamilton ended the session in P18 but the championship leader displayed way more pace, but elected to back out of his push lap on softs at the final corner, having set a purple Sector 2.
06:36 The top 10 is completed by Perez (Red Bull), Vettel (Aston Martin), Norris (McLaren), Ocon (Alpine) and Alonso (Alpine).
06:35 AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly ended up in P3 ahead of the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz in fourth and fifth.
06:35 Verstappen was impressive throughout for Red Bull, particularly on the hard tyres. He ends the session P2, 0.164s shy of Bottas.
06:32 Bottas tops FP1 for Mercedes with a 1m45.199s. The time set on the soft compound tyres.
06:30 Chequered flag is out for FP1.
06:30 A few practice starts going on now.
06:28 It is raining in the pit lane.
06:27 Only three minutes left in the session.
06:26 Just as we type that, Hamilton has left the pit lane.
06:26 Hamilton is in the pits. he remains in P18 but his pace is better than that as we saw on that lap he backed out of.
06:25 Leclerc has moved up to P4.
06:25 Verstappen improves again on the softs but he is 0.164s shy of Bottas.
06:24 Leclerc's moment has left plenty of gravel on the track.
06:23 Gasly has moved to P3 ahead of Sainz. They join Bottas and Verstappen in the 1m45s bracket.
06:22 Leclerc runs wide at Turn 7 and is lucky to avoid a big moment as he kicks up the gravel from the new track hazard.
06:21 There are some dark clouds rolling in here. Rain on the horizon it looks.
06:20 Verstappen improves but stays P2 with a 1m45.496s.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

2 h
2
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

52 min
3
Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

1 h
4
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

1 d
5
MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

13 h
Latest news
Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

10m
Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP
Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

17m
Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father
Formula 1

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

38m
McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa
Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

1 h
Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference
Formula 1

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference

1 h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
1 h

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1
19 h

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision 04:47
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.