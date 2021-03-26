Formula 1
Formula 1

F1 Bahrain GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and FP2

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • 2021 F1 season is underway as FP1 in Bahrain begins
  • Verstappen sets the fastest time at the close of the session, three tenths clear of Bottas' Mercedes
  • Other Red Bull of Perez is sixth, behind Norris' McLaren and Leclerc's Ferrari
  • Friday practice sessions cut down to one hour

Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Norris, McLaren
4. Hamilton, Mercedes
5. Leclerc, Ferrari
6. Perez, Red Bull
7. Gasly, AlphaTauri 
8. Sainz, Ferrari
9. Ricciardo, McLaren
10. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Status: Live
08:27 Verstappen's quickest in sectors one and two, but Perez is still quickest in S3.
08:26 And it's a 1m31.394s for Verstappen to go P1.
08:25 Fastest first sector for Verstappen - what can he do?
08:23 Perez also got up to P5, as we're well into the final 10 minute flurry of times.
08:22 Bottas, however, does - going P1 with a 1m31.692s.
08:22 Hamilton goes P2, he was on a quicker lap but couldn't quite surpass Norris!
08:21 "Come on, I've got ****ing traffic!" Tsunoda says over the radio. He's got his F1 driver bemoaning traffic messages down, an important part of this championship...
08:20

 

 
08:17 The AlphaTauris have the most laps of the morning so far, Gasly with 17 and Tsunoda with 16.
08:16 Gasly now gets into P3, 0.3s off Norris' current best.
08:15 The Ferraris now swarm into the top five, with Leclerc going P2 and Sainz into P4.
08:12 Ricciardo gets up to P3, half a second off Norris' headline time. Both McLarens took fresh softs for those runs.
08:10 Raikkonen surges up to P7 now, with the Alfa looking much more potent this season if the early signs are anything to go by.
08:07 There's a P7 for Vettel, leapfrogging the AlphaTauris, Sainz and Alonso.
08:07 Alonso gets up to P10, peeling himself off the bottom of the timesheets thus far. Vettel, meanwhile, is on a better lap...
08:06 Perez is still quickest in sector three, as Norris swept to the first two.
08:04 Lando ahoy! Norris goes quickest with a 1m31.897s on softs, beating Hamilton's best first and second sectors.
08:03
 
08:02 Tsunoda overlaps Sainz to continue his steady ascent, now getting up to P8. Meanwhile, Russell's got a collection of purple micro-sectors, and looks strong in that first sector.
08:00 We're halfway through the session already, definitely doesn't have the feeling of a 90-minute trudge. Let's see how we feel when it comes to FP2, though...
Load comments

The Motorsport.com app

