F1 Bahrain GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and FP2
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Stephen Lickorish
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
Status: Live
08:27 Verstappen's quickest in sectors one and two, but Perez is still quickest in S3.
08:26 And it's a 1m31.394s for Verstappen to go P1.
08:25 Fastest first sector for Verstappen - what can he do?
08:23 Perez also got up to P5, as we're well into the final 10 minute flurry of times.
08:22 Bottas, however, does - going P1 with a 1m31.692s.
08:22 Hamilton goes P2, he was on a quicker lap but couldn't quite surpass Norris!
08:21 "Come on, I've got ****ing traffic!" Tsunoda says over the radio. He's got his F1 driver bemoaning traffic messages down, an important part of this championship...
08:20
08:17 The AlphaTauris have the most laps of the morning so far, Gasly with 17 and Tsunoda with 16.
08:16 Gasly now gets into P3, 0.3s off Norris' current best.
08:15 The Ferraris now swarm into the top five, with Leclerc going P2 and Sainz into P4.
08:12 Ricciardo gets up to P3, half a second off Norris' headline time. Both McLarens took fresh softs for those runs.
08:10 Raikkonen surges up to P7 now, with the Alfa looking much more potent this season if the early signs are anything to go by.
08:07 There's a P7 for Vettel, leapfrogging the AlphaTauris, Sainz and Alonso.
08:07 Alonso gets up to P10, peeling himself off the bottom of the timesheets thus far. Vettel, meanwhile, is on a better lap...
08:06 Perez is still quickest in sector three, as Norris swept to the first two.
08:04 Lando ahoy! Norris goes quickest with a 1m31.897s on softs, beating Hamilton's best first and second sectors.
08:03
08:02 Tsunoda overlaps Sainz to continue his steady ascent, now getting up to P8. Meanwhile, Russell's got a collection of purple micro-sectors, and looks strong in that first sector.
08:00 We're halfway through the session already, definitely doesn't have the feeling of a 90-minute trudge. Let's see how we feel when it comes to FP2, though...
